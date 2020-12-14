Evan Fournier with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks
The Buccaneers got a rare call at the end of the first half.
Patrick Mahomes got off to a brutal start against the Dolphins defense.
Florida DB Marco Wilson will regret losing his composure and throwing a shoe 20 yards against LSU
Kylie Fitts kicked the ball out of Dion Lewis' hands, which is strictly prohibited in the NFL rule book.
The injury occurred to Alex Smith's surgically-repaired right leg.
This is why Chase Young was the No. 2 pick in the draft.
Jalen Hurts gave the Eagles a shot in the arm on Sunday.
Hear what Patrick Mahomes had to say about Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
Keyontae Johnson's condition remains the same a day after a scary on-court collapse during a game.
Auburn fired football coach Gus Malzahn, ending an eight-year run that began with a trip to the national championship game. Athletic director Allen Greene announced the firing Sunday, a day after the Tigers finished the regular season with a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State. Auburn is 6-4 in a pandemic-shortened season of all Southeastern Conference opponents, losing by double digits to highly ranked teams Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.
The Detroit Lions fought hard against the Green Bay Packers, but a injury to Matthew Stafford late limited their chances of a comeback.
Michigan Wolverines football is scheduled to play Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten Champions Week
After years of apathy and precious few signs of progress, the coaching job at the Illinois has finally opened. Here are the top candidates to replace Lovie Smith.
The first top-10 shakeup in more than a month pushed Coastal Carolina to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday.
The Gators’ grueling hangover delivered a dawn of opportunity for a few programs around college football. Here’s a look at the playoff opportunities that reverberated through Florida’s flop.
The UFC closed out its 2020 pay-per-view events with a fight card that suffered from several title bouts dropping off, but which delivered when it came to action come fight time. There were numerous candidates for the UFC 256 performance bonuses, including both the Fight of the Night honors and the Performance of the Night awards, for which fighters receive a $50,000 bonus. Performance of the Night: Kevin Holland Middleweight contender Kevin Holland continued raging through 2020 with his fifth victory of the year at UFC 256. Fighting off of his back, Holland knocked out Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza less than two minutes into their main card bout, earning a Performance of the Night bonus. "(Holland) destroyed Jacare from his back. Very, very impressive. I was blown away with him tonight," UFC president Dana White said at the post-fight press conference. Kevin Holland drops punches on Jacare Souza at UFC 256 Performance of the Night: Rafael Fiziev Rafael Fiziev continued his winning ways with his Performance of the Night victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 256. Fiziev knocked out Moicano inside the final minute of the first round of the preliminary bout. Rafael Fiziev cracks Renato Moicano at UFC 256 Fight of the Night: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brando Moreno Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba looked like they would be a lock for Fight of the Night after their mid main card war, but headliners Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno "robbed the women" of that honor, said White. Figueiredo barely held on to his men's UFC flyweight belt after his majority draw with Moreno, but he and Moreno each boosted their stock with fans after their epic battle. At first, Figueiredo seemed to simply walk through Moreno's punches and kicks, blasting him with his brutal power. Somehow though, Moreno never crumbled to Figueiredo's power shots and then even ramped up his own output. In the end, the judges scored it 47-46 for Figueiredo and then 47-47 and 47-47, keeping the belt wrapped around Figueiredo's waist. Regardless, it was close enough that White believes they need to run it back. "You absolutely positively do that rematch." Deiveson Figeuiredo punches Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 TRENDING > Dana White says there is ‘zero chance’ Conor McGregor fights Jake Paul UFC 256 video > Dana White: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier could usher fans back at UFC 257 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
One of the owners of the Tennessee Titans has reached agreement to sell her one-third stake in the National Football League team to members of her family, ending a three-year process that put the franchise at odds with the league, according to a person familiar with the matter. Susie Adams Smith, a daughter of Bud […]
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the court together is a vibe.
Thunderstorms forced play to stop on Sunday morning before play was called off at the Champions Golf Club for the remainder of the day. Japan's Hinako Shibuno, who is gunning for her second major title, has a one stroke lead over American Amy Olson heading into the final 18 holes.
Former Celtic Gordon Hayward played his first preseason game as a Hornet on Saturday and made an immediate impact.