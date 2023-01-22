Evan Engram's top plays 2022 season
Watch the best plays by Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Ingram from the 2022 NFL season.
The Panthers announced Saturday night they have completed a virtual interview with Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Dorsey, 41, was the quarterbacks coach for Carolina from 2013-17, including during their Super Bowl season of 2015 when Cam Newton won MVP honors. He has served various offensive roles with the Bills, becoming offensive coordinator this season [more]
Patrick Mahomes pleaded with Chiefs coach Andy Reid to let him stay in the game on Saturday. “I'm not coming out of a playoff game,” Mahomes would say later, “unless they take me out.” Well, the Chiefs did, forcing him to get X-rays late in the first half of their divisional game against Jacksonville.
Patrick Mahomes returned from an ankle injury in the second half of divisional round win, but it will remain something to watch for rest of playoffs.
Here’s how the Chiefs graded out in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]
Recently, former Saints coach Sean Payton said that his old team wants a mid-to-late first-round pick in exchange for the ability to hire him. The Saints would beg to differ with that characterization. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints want a first-round pick and more. Which means another pick, since by [more]
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere. “Thank [more]
Will Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young's size hurt his NFL draft status? Here's what one analyst said Friday
Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.
Hear what Rob Gronkowski thinks about Tom Brady's upcoming decision on his football future
The candidates for the Patriots' offensive coordinator position each share one common characteristic. As Tom E. Curran writes, if youre not a friend of Bill Belichick's, you need not apply.
With a mostly healthy roster heading into Sunday's playoff game, the 49ers' biggest injury update revolved around Jimmy Garoppolo.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed what stands out most to him about 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.
A 49ers Super Bowl win could force the sports betting service to make big payments after doubting the No. 2 seed midway through the season.
Eight teams remain after a pulsating Super Wild Card Weekend. Which four teams advance to the conference finals?
Patrick Mahomes was hobbled by Jaguars pressure near the end of the first quarter, and this could change the complexion of the game.
We must start with a conversation about the injury.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was eliminated from the Australian Open by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Coco Gauff fell to Jelena Ostapenko.