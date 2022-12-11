Evan Engram's best catches from 162-yard game Week 14
Watch Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram's best catches from his 162-yard game in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.
With his appearance in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks, Panthers LS JJ Jansen now holds the franchise record for games played.
Tyler Lockett has scored a touchdown in his sixth consecutive game, setting a new team record. The Seahawks receiver had a much needed touchdown for his team with 9:26 left in the second quarter. Seattle trailed 17-0 when Lockett caught a 4-yard score from Geno Smith on third-and-goal. Lockett managed to tap one toe and [more]
Thanks to a reach, RB Chuba Hubbard gave the Panthers a shocking 17-0 lead in Seattle.
Mahomes did it again with another insane pass.
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.
Jared Goff threw TDs to three different receivers, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit's 34-23 win over Minnesota.
This was the game analysts feared was coming
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Robert Saleh vowed that Mike White will continue to start over Zach Wilson, even as White was en route to a hospital.
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Scoring updates and analysis from Sunday's Cleveland Browns game at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 of the NFL regular season.
Detroit Lions game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 11 at Ford Field
Instant analysis after Browns vs. Bengals in Week 14.
Jared Goff threw TDs to 3 different WRs, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit Lions win over Minnesota Vikings
The New York Giants were picked apart by the Philadelphia Eagles, 48-22, in Week 14, and here's how Twitter reacted throughout the game.
Check out which players are leaving and which are joining the UCLA and USC football program via the transfer portal.
NFL Films producer Greg Cosell believes Brock Purdys skill set matches where he was taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has been taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left knee on a running play. Samuel's leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late in the second quarter of San Francisco's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Samuel stayed down for a few minutes as he was tended to by the training staff before trying stand up.