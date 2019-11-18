Evan Engram thinks it’s “definitely possible” he plays this week

The Giants didn’t have tight end Evan Engram on the field the last time they played a game, but he said on Monday that he may be back in action against the Bears in Week 12.

Engram did not take part in practice as the Giants returned from their bye week, but he is out of the protective boot he was wearing to protect his injured foot. He told reporters that his foot is feeling better and called playing in Chicago “definitely possible.”

How possible that is will likely be determined by what Engram can do on the field at the rest of this week’s practices. Wednesday will bring the next update on that front.

That will also be the case for wide receiver Sterling Shepard. He’s missed the last five games with his second concussion of the year and remains in the concussion protocol, although he was able to do some on-field work Monday.