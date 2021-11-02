Evan Engram TD gives Giants 17-14 lead over Chiefs

A 5-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Evan Engram has given the New York Giants a 17-14 lead over the Kansas City chiefs early in the fourth quarter.

Despite the Giants losing three wide receivers to injuries during Monday night’s contest, the touchdown pass to Engram gave them their first lead of the night.

A Derrick Gore 3-yard touchdown run had been the difference for the Chiefs as they took a 14-10 lead into halftime.

Jones has completed 17 of 24 passes for 189 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Giants. New York has seen Sterling Shepard, Dante Pettis and Kadarius Toney all exit the game with injuries at receiver.

