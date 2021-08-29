Giants coach Joe Judge decided to start several key players in today’s preseason finale, and that decision may come back to haunt him.

Evan Engram, the Giants’ first-string tight end, limped off the field and was quickly ruled out with what the team is calling a calf injury.

There’s no word on the severity of the injury, but injuries were already a concern at tight end because Kyle Rudolph has missed the entire preseason after foot surgery.

Last year Engram was Daniel Jones‘ favorite receiver; Engram was targeted on 109 passes, the most of any player on the Giants. It would be a major concern for the Giants if Engram has to miss significant time in the regular season.

Evan Engram suffers calf injury in Giants’ preseason finale originally appeared on Pro Football Talk