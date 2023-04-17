Evan Engram sits out voluntary workout after getting franchise tagged

The Jacksonville Jaguars began their offseason program on Monday without tight end Evan Engram, according to reports from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union.

Engram, 28, isn’t contractually obligated to be at the program as this phase of the offseason workouts are strictly on a voluntary basis. The tight end also hasn’t yet signed the $11,345,000 franchise tag he received from the Jaguars in March.

The former New York Giants tight end made it abundantly clear after Jacksonville’s season ended in January that he feels at home with the Jaguars and hopes to stay with the team. However, he’s aiming to reach a long-term agreement with the Jaguars and doesn’t want to stick around on the one-year deal that comes with the tag.

In his first season with the Jaguars, Engram caught 73 passes for 766 yards — both career bests and single-season franchise records. He added another 12 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown in Jacksonville’s two postseason games.

The Jaguars have until July 17 to reach an agreement on a long-term deal with Engram. If the two sides still haven’t agreed to a new contract by that date, Engram will be set to become a free agent during the 2024 offseason.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire