Evan Engram replacing Travis Kelce in 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was added to the AFC roster for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games as a replacement for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, the xxx announced Monday.

Engram, 29, recorded 114 receptions, 963 yards, and four touchdowns during the 2023 regular season. It was the second most catches in a single season ever recorded by a tight end, just two behind the record of 116 receptions set by Zach Ertz in 2018.

So it was a relative surprise when Engram was left off the Pro Bowl rosters in the first place. Kelce and the Cleveland Browns’ David Njoku received the two AFC spots instead, but the former is headed to Super Bowl LVIII and won’t participate in the Pro Bowl Games.

Engram, who earned Pro Bowl honors during his 2020 season with the New York Giants, will join pass rusher Josh Allen and long snapper Ross Matiscik as the three Jaguars represented at the event. It’s the most for the franchise since the 2019 season when Jacksonville had four Pro Bowlers.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire