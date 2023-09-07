Evan Engram: ‘I hope to end my days in the NFL’ with Jaguars

When Evan Engram signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2022 season it was on a one-year, “prove it” contract. The former first-round pick of the New York Giants was trying to shake a reputation for drops and get his NFL career back on track.

A year later, Engram is back on a three-year deal with the Jaguars and not planning on leaving any time soon … or ever.

“I love it, my family loves it. We’re looking at houses,” Engram said of Jacksonville on Wednesday, via Mia O’Brien of 1010XL. “This is a great spot just for my peace of mind, for my family. This fanbase, this sleeping giant that is going to continue to awaken this year. I’m definitely looking forward to leaving a legacy here.

“I hope to end my days in the NFL here, for sure.”

Engram, 29, finished the 2022 season with 73 receptions and 766 yards — both career best marks and franchise records for a Jaguars tight end. He became especially important to the Jacksonville offense down the stretch, recording two 100-yard games and three touchdowns in the month of December.

After the Jaguars’ season ended with a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, Engram told reporters that he had the “best year of his life” and hoped to stay with the team. Four months later, he said in an interview that he “needed Jacksonville” to turn around his career.

The tight end was franchised in March and — after a few months of negotiations — signed a long-term deal with the Jaguars in July. Now Engram is home and fired up for 2023 and beyond.

“This year is definitely the most excited I’ve been about a team I’m on, the most confident about the team I’m on,” Engram said.

