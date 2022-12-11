Evan Engram grabs second TD pass of game for Jaguars

The New York Giants wanted this version of Evan Engram when they drafted him in the first round in 2017.

It never quite panned out with Big Blue.

The tight end is having himself a day for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are in the process of rocking the first-place Tennessee Titans.

Engram already had one TD reception and he made it two by winning this 50-50 ball on Sunday.

The play went for 21 yards and it gave Jacksonville a 33-14 lead over the Titans in the third quarter.

Could things finally be starting to click for Doug Pederson in the Sunshine State?

Evan Engram wins the jump ball for his 2nd TD! #DUUUVAL 📺: #JAXvsTEN on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xHAnGDC3Lg pic.twitter.com/jIUbWg0cTy — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire