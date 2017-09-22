Evan Engram fined for celebration that cost Giants 30 yards

Giants tight end Evan Engram cost the Giants valuable field position and cost himself some money with a celebration on Monday night against the Lions.

Engram was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct, grabbing his crotch after scoring a touchdown.

That was a 15-yard penalty, but it was really more like a 30-yard penalty for the Giants: The ensuing kickoff was moved back to the 20-yard line, and the kickoff went out of bounds at around the 7-yard line. By rule, when a kickoff goes out of bounds, the receiving team can take the ball 25 yards from where the ball was kicked. Ordinarily that means the receiving team’s 40-yard line, but with the ball already moved back 15 yards, it meant the Lions got the ball on the Giants’ 45-yard line.

So a kickoff that would have been a touchback if kicked from the 35 went out of bounds when kicked from the 20. That gave the Lions an extra 30 yards of field position. A costly penalty in more ways than one.