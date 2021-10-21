The Giants injury situation was already pretty bad, but it’s getting even worse as the week continues.

New York added tight end Evan Engram (calf) to Thursday’s injury report and he didn’t participate in the day’s practice. Engram missed the first two games of the season with a calf injury but has been off the injury report since he returned to play in Week Three.

Engram has 14 receptions for 127 yards this season.

The Giants also added receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring) to the report, both of whom were limited. Shepard missed Weeks Four and Five with a hamstring injury.

But, receiver John Ross (hamstring) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) returned to the field as limited participants after sitting out Wednesday’s session.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), and receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) all remained out of practice.

Guard Ben Bredeson (hand), defensive lineman Danny Shelton (pectoral), and receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) all remained limited.

Evan Engram did not practice Thursday with calf injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk