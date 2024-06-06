Evan Engram ‘continues to really impress’ Jaguars’ Doug Pederson

His 114 receptions recorded in 2023 might have been good for the second-most in a single season in Jaguars history, but in Doug Pederson’s eyes, tight end Evan Engram has yet to peak in black and teal.

The two-season Jaguars pass-catcher and seven-year pro has continued to stand out with offseason workouts well underway in Jacksonville, memorably pulling in a stunning one-handed grab in front of reporters during OTA practices and, per his head coach, leading by example in other facets.

Moreover, his chemistry with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still growing.

“Evan was a great addition for us three years ago and continues to really impress,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Monday. “He just continues to improve, just understanding defense, our system, how he and Trevor are on the same page.”

Engram’s presence in the Jaguars’ offense should prove critical once again in 2024, as the unit aims to bolster its explosive passing game, which struggled down the stretch in 2023 with Lawrence and slot receiver Christian Kirk injured to varying extents.

Engram became the focal point of Jacksonville’s receiving corps after Kirk exited the lineup in Week 13. He was targeted 12 or more times in three of the final five games of 2023, after reaching 10 targets in just one game over the first 12 matchups of the season.

But the offense faltered without its typical No. 1 receiver and with a dinged-up quarterback, averaging 18.3 points per game in Jacksonville’s four losses over the five-game stretch, despite Engram’s efforts. He posted 41 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns between Weeks 14-18.

Now — with Kirk healthy to pair with free agent signees, Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay, and first-round NFL draft pick, Brian Thomas Jr., added to Lawrence’s arsenal of weapons — the Jaguars believe they have the pieces in place to solidify their deep passing attack.

Engram, who’s averaged 10.2 yards per reception in his career, might not be the primary target of long passes from Lawrence. But he’ll serve as a key cog in that respect nonetheless, one of the multiple Jaguars’ pass-catchers who should demand the attention of coverage defenders on a given play.

“We want to be able to have that explosive element to us. That’s something in the run game definitely that we’re looking at to improve upon but also in the pass game. Catch it on the move, making sure we’re attacking all aspects of the field and defense,” Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on May 28.

“… Evan and Christian from the inside, working inside out and being able to get matched up on safeties at times depending on the principles of the coverage. We feel like we have people that we’re able to push the ball down the field. Just got to get the opportunity and call those types of plays throughout the course of games.”

As Jacksonville seeks a return to postseason contention after Week 18 playoff elimination last season, Engram has become more outspoken within his leadership role, too.

“He’s another one of those guys that’s taken more of that vocal stance, especially with the offense. He’s also somebody that backs it up on the field,” Pederson said. “He’s done a nice job [and] continues to lead by example obviously. He’s not always the vocal guy, but when he needs to [be], he will.”

