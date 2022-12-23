Evan Engram breaks Jaguars record with fast start vs. Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram started strong against the New York Jets on Thursday, catching five passes for 83 receiving yards in the first half.

That fast start was enough to secure Engram the Jaguars’ franchise record for receptions in a season by a tight end.

The record previously belonged to Kyle Brady, who finished the 2000 season with 64 receptions for 729 yards and three touchdowns. On Thursday, Engram recorded his 65th reception of the season and rumbled down the left sideline for a 36-yard gain.

Evan Engram stayed on his feet and picked up the yards.#JAXvsNYJ on Prime Video

After the first half, Engram had 693 receiving yards and four touchdowns on the year.

Engram joined the Jaguars in the offseason on a one-year, $9 million deal after spending the first five years of his career with the New York Giants. Last week, Engram told ESPN’s Michael DiRocco that he’s hopeful he can return to the Jaguars in 2023.

With just a little bit more production, Engram will likely own every single-season receiving record for a Jaguars tight end. And it’ll be hard for the team not to make keeping him in the offseason a top priority.

