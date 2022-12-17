Evan Engram: ‘I would like to be back’ with Jaguars in 2023

Days after a career day in a win over the Tennessee Titans, tight end Evan Engram is thinking about his future with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Engram, 28, joined the Jaguars in the offseason on a one-year, $9 million contract and he likes the idea of signing another deal to stay with the team.

“I would like to be back,” Engram told ESPN’s Michael DiRocco this week. “… I’ve grown a lot in this year, on and off the field, and give credit to God for that, for putting the right people in my life, putting me in the right situations, the right place. It’s been a blast.”

After a 162-yard, two-touchdown day against the Titans, Engram now has 548 yards and four touchdowns this season. During a five-year run with the New York Giants, his best season was his rookie year when he finished with 722 yards and six touchdowns.

For now, the Jaguars don’t have much cap space to work with in the 2023 offseason, as the team is currently projected to be about $4.5 million over the cap. However, there are several potential moves to make that’d open up space (like cutting Shaquill Griffin to clear $13.5 million).

Tight end has long been a position of need for the Jaguars and it could be a spot that the team addresses in the 2023 NFL Draft. But keeping Engram could also be a top priority for the team as it continues to stockpile weapons around quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire