Evan Brown getting looks at left guard in OTAs

The Arizona Cardinals have one question mark with their starting offensive line. Four of the five positions seem set with Paris Johnson getting moved to left tackle, Hjalte Froholdt and Will Hernandez returning to man enter and right guard, and new addition Jonah Williams will handle right tackle.

Left guard is up for grabs. Four different players — Elijah Wilkinson, Dennis Daley, Trystan Colon and Carter O’Donnell — started at least a game there last season.

All are back on the roster in 2024.

However, at least early on, it appears a newcomer is in line to start. That would be Evan Brown, formerly of the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks.

As you can see in this screenshot of a video from the Cardinals’ YouTube page, it is Brown (No. 62) lining up at left guard next to Johnson (No. 70).

Last season, he was the Seahawks’ starting center. The previous two seasons he started at center and right guard for Detroit.

It is one rep of OTAs, but this is clearly a rep with the first team and Brown is there. This doesn’t mean he will start at left guaBut trd, as there are still months to go till the regular season. But this is also part of the offseason when coaches try to build continuity on the offensive line, so if Brown is getting first-team reps at left guard, we can know that, at least for now, he is the guy they plan on starting.

We will get a better picture in training camp when practices are open to the public and we can see how often he is with the first team.

At minimum, this is something to watch. Brown doesn’t appear have been brought in to compete for the starting center job to replace Froholdt. He appears to have been signed to start at guard.

