Evan Brown agrees to one-year deal with Cardinals

The Cardinals are adding an offensive lineman.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Evan Brown has agreed to a one-year deal with Arizona.

Pelissero notes the contract is worth $2.35 million. Brown can make up to $2.9 million with incentives.

Brown, 27, has spent time with several teams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He last played for the Seahawks, starting 16 games for the club at center in 2023.

Of Brown’s 40 career starts, the other 24 came with Detroit from 2021-2022.

Brown has also spent time with the Giants, Dolphins, and Browns. He’s appeared in a total of 57 games.