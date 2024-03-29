Evan Bouchard with a Powerplay Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings
Evan Bouchard (Edmonton Oilers) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 03/28/2024
Evan Bouchard (Edmonton Oilers) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 03/28/2024
Alabama will now take on Clemson in the Elite Eight on Saturday night after a dominant outing from Grant Nelson.
Clemson will now take on either North Carolina or Arizona on Saturday with a shot to reach its first ever Final Four on the line.
Between the 11-3 Orioles victory and the message of new owner David Rubenstein, it was all "positivity and optimism" for the O's and their fans.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds met the high expectations entering this season.
It wasn't efficient. But Dejounte Murray got the job done in another big scoring effort for the Hawks.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Dru Joyce will take over for Keith Dambrot, who retired after leading the Dukes to their first NCAA tournament win in more than 50 years this spring.
What a Yankees debut for Juan Soto.
Major League Baseball opens its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
"You're a b*tch. You’re a b*tch. You’re a b*tch," Oubre told each official after the defeat.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
De La Cruz said he learned English from conversations with his teammates and joked that he no longer needs his interpreter.
The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to have Will Smith behind the plate for a very long time.
Stephen Curry appeared to fight tears as he reacted to the ejection.
One of the NWSL's top players is staying in Portland.
There's a big storm brewing on the East Coast.
The NFL made a number of moves that will impact everything from how the game is played on the field. Are they good or bad? Let's take a look.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.