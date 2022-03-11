Evan Battey wants ‘no regrets’ as he finishes his Colorado career

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Thursday he would not be running for governor for a second time. He says it's not the right time. NBC San Diego reports he issued the statement one day before the deadline to file to run in the June 7 primary. Faulconer was one of the Republicans who ran against Gov. Gavin Newsom in the 2021 recall election. He received 8% of the votes across the state.