Evan Battey is Colorado's 2021-22 male Tom Hansen Medal winner

Colorado men's basketball's Evan Battey is the Buffaloes' 2021-22 male Tom Hansen Medal winner. Battey earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism in August 2021 and is currently pursuing a graduate degree in organizational leadership. Battey appeared on AD’s Honor Roll, with semester GPA of 3.0 or higher, seven times. He was also an honorable mention 2019 Pac-12 All-Academic Team for men’s basketball, a 2022 Senior CLASS All-American, one of four recipients of 2022 CU Male Career Athletic Achievement Award, one of two inaugural recipients of the 2022 Colorado Athletics Visibility Award (CAVA), contributing to the advancement of LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport. In 2018, Battey won the Clancy A. Herbst Student-Athlete Achievement Award from CU Athletics, given to those who overcome personal, academic and/or emotional challenges or difficulties to succeed both academically and athletically. He's also a two-time winner of team’s Tebo Family P.A.S.S Award, recognizing the player that best exemplified the virtues of Perseverance, Attitude, Selflessness and Success — and won CU’s Ceal Barry Leadership Award winner in 2019 and 2020. On the court, Battey was a 2022 Second Team All-Pac-12 performer and All-Defensive Team honorable mention. He helped Colorado to four consecutive 20-win seasons and three postseason appearances (one NCAA, two NIT), and served on the Pac-12 Mental Health Task Force and the NABC’s Player Development Coalition, comprised of 11 players nationwide.