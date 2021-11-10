Evan Battey attributes heart, discipline and work ethic in Colorado's season-opening victory over Montana State

Pac-12 Networks' Drew Goodman and Fran Fraschilla speak with student-athlete Evan Battey following Colorado men's basketball 94-90 overtime victory versus Montana State on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in Boulder. Battey finished a perfect 6-of-6 from the field with 16 points and five rebounds against the Bobcats. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.