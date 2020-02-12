Evan Battey and Andy Katz discuss emotional, powerful moments after Battey's collision with Oscar da Silva

Pac-12 Conference's Andy Katz catches up with Evan Battey to discuss the emotional moment shared between Colorado and Stanford men's basketball after Battey and Oscar da Silva were involve in a scary collision Saturday. Battey also talks about coming back to the court after having a stroke and two seizures in late 2017, and the Buffs' "love for each other, [their] coaches, and the state of Colorado."

