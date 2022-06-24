Evaluating the strength of Cowboys 5 best position groups

The Dallas Cowboys are essentially done adding pieces to their 2022 roster; what one sees is what they’ll get come late July. There might be a small tweak or a veteran added before training camp, as the team has done before, but for the most part the Cowboys have their group preparing for a new season.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t any holes on the roster, they are far from a perfect team. Although they have plenty of money to spend on talent that could still help, it’s highly unlikely the organization will make a significant signing before camp comes around. Savvy fans acknowledge this truth. However, the Cowboys are in a good spot at a number of positions.

Dallas has groups where they can feel confident about their standing as opposed to other teams around the league. These are the positions where the team will hang their hat on to win games this season. Here are the five strongest positions on the Cowboys as they await training camp to arrive.

Quarterback

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

This position is a strength because of starting QB Dak Prescott. Having a top player at the games most important position, as the Cowboys do, it makes winning much easier. Prescott is a top-10 quarterback in the NFL and his historic season in Dallas while coming back from a serious ankle injury was an impressive feat.

Prescott set a franchise record for touchdown passes in a season, with 37, led the top-ranked offense in the league and did so with a calf injury that limited him for the back half of the season. Imagine what kind of year the veteran signal caller might have now that he’s a year removed from his injury and can focus on more than just rehab to prepare the 2022 slate.

Mike McCarthy said it’s made a huge impact having quarterback Dak Prescott healthy during offseason workouts — compared to coming off the ankle injury a year ago. Dak is moving around well & made some nice throws on the move at #DallasCowboys minicamp practice today. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/XrPjRC0IHK — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) June 14, 2022

The expectation is that Prescott will also be using his legs more to pressure defenses. That part of his game was missing last year, but the Cowboys have mentioned they will utilize Prescott’s mobility this season.

As good as Prescott is, backup QB Cooper Rush is a solid option if called upon. Rush had a surprising, and impressive, start against the Minnesota Vikings last season and propelled the team to a win. Despite not being a recognizable name at the position, the Cowboys should feel comfortable with Rush in a spot start.

Rush isn’t the best backup in the league, nor is he likely to lead the Cowboys to the playoffs if something long term were to happen to Prescott. Yet in a small sample size, Rush has done enough to be a better backup than expected.

With Prescott being a star and Rush’s ability to help win games in a pinch, it’s a strong position for the Cowboys.

Running back

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Cowboys have one of the best 1-2 punches at running back in the league. Starter Ezekiel Elliott is coming off a season where he returned to be one of the top backs in the game before a PCL injury slowed down what looked like a prime year. The former Ohio St. star appeared to have his explosiveness back pre-injury, but even as he continued to play through the pain, Elliott still managed to grind out a 1,000-yard season.

Elliott racked up 1,289 total yards and 12 scores on just one good leg for most of the 2021 campaign. It didn’t always look pretty with Elliott, but the offense continued to call upon Elliott to get the tough yards and keep the chains moving, which remains an underrated part of the veteran RBs game.

In an odd twist, with Elliott banged up, the Cowboys failed to capitalize on the emergence of RB Tony Pollard. A backup isn’t the proper way to describe Pollard, who is more of option 1B in the running game, rather than a No. 2 RB.

Pollard was the more efficient and explosive back in Dallas, averaging 5.5 yards per rush in 2021, which was tied for second in the league among qualified rushers. The Cowboys keep saying they are trying to find ways to get Pollard the ball more often this season, especially as a receiver.

Tony Pollard would be deserving of more touches in literally all 32 NFL offenses PFF rush grade: 91.0 (tied for No. 4 among 94 RBs with 100 carries since 2019)

Yards per carry: 5.1 (TNo. 9)

Yards after contact per carry: 3.9 (No. 4)

Missed tackles forced per carry: 0.23 (TNo. 6) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) June 21, 2022

With wide receiver Amari Cooper now gone, and fellow wide out Michael Gallup not expected to be ready for the beginning of the season, utilizing Pollard as a receiver is a smart move for a team that needs to find some way to move the sticks through the air. Pollard was frequently used as a receiver in college, so he’s got the ability to pitch in and it keeps him on the field.

There aren’t many RB tandems in the league better than Elliott and Pollard.

Wide receiver

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

This might seem like a little bit of a stretch because Gallup likely isn’t going to be healthy enough to start the season, but when he is ready, the Cowboys have a strong group of receivers. It starts with the new No. 1 WR in town, CeeDee Lamb.

The expectations for Lamb might have been high coming into the league and for some the young pass catcher hasn’t been as good as they had hoped. However, Lamb just missed an 1,000-yard season as a rookie with backup quarterbacks throwing him the ball and in his sophomore campaign, Lamb led the Cowboys in receiving yards (1,102), targets (120) and catches (79). When Prescott was at his healthiest, Lamb was primed for even bigger numbers, but the calf injury curtailed a potential for an outstanding year.

That was with Cooper listed as the top option in the passing game, and now Lamb takes over as the No. 1 receiver for the Cowboys. Lamb feels like he’s primed for his biggest season yet, and to become one of the NFL’s best receivers.

Gallup is the second-best WR on the Cowboys and although the team will wait for him to be healthy to join the offense, when he does the veteran out of Colorado St. is a high-end option. Limited to just nine games last season, Gallup still had an impact catching 35 balls for 445 yards.

Already having a 1,000-yard year to his credit, Gallup has shown what he is capable of when healthy. Gallup’s a down-field threat who has Prescott’s trust. When Gallup gets back, he’s a very good receiver.

Veteran James Washington will have a big role until Gallup returns, when that happens, he’ll be a strong third or fourth option in the passing game. Washington began in Pittsburgh with the Steelers and showed promise until quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was unable to get the ball downfield. No such problem exists with Prescott and Washington could be a surprise addition.

Rookie Jalen Tolbert has made a positive impression thus far and the Cowboys expect good things from the third-round pick. Tolbert has the size and athletic traits that can translate into the NFL, the hope is that his learning curve isn’t steep. If that’s the case, the Cowboys have a strong four options at receiver.

Defensive line

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

At first glance, this is an area where the Cowboys don’t have many stars, but collectively, they might be one of the better groups on the roster. There’s a significant leader in defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, and valuable veteran role players in the versatile Carlos Watkins, Tarell Basham and Dante Fowler.

Lawrence is one of the best two-way ends in the game and if he can stay healthy, he can disrupt the passing game and make an impact. It’s been an issue for the last few years with Lawrence, but without a surgery to recover from this offseason, it could be Lawrence’s best campaign in a long time at 30-years old.

The rest of the defensive line has a strong mix of youth and potential. Young players like Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston, and Neville Gallimore are all players that could boom on the interior of the DL. Gallimore was poised for a starting job before an elbow injury knocked him out for most of the 2021 season, while Odighizuwa and Golston both flashed the ability be breakout candidates. Odighizuwa had a strong start before tailing off during his season in the NFL.

Rookie pressure totals and pass rush snaps (from PFF)

Micah Parsons: 50 pressures, 236 pass rush snaps

Odafe Oweh 40, 317

Christian Barmore 33, 310

Jaelan Phillips 31, 312

Osa Odighizuwa 31, 319 Micah god damn Parsons — First and Thirty (@FirstAndThirty) December 3, 2021

The Cowboys also have veteran Trysten Hill, who has shown he can be a solid contributor, but he needs to more consistent, and Dorance Armstrong, an emerging pass rusher.

Dallas supplemented the group by drafting defensive end Sam Williams and defensive tackle John Ridgeway to pitch in on the defensive line. Both have the ability to excel in their roles, as a pass rusher and run stuffer, respectively.

The ace in the hole is Micah Parsons, who can be lined up at DE as a pass rusher to impact the game. Few players in the NFL can change the game like Parsons, who will continue to be one of the best defensive players in the league.

Dallas might not have the big names in the league upfront, but they have a deep group that has some boom candidates heading into the season.

Safety

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

This has been a position of much consternation over the last two decades, but the Cowboys have a solid trio of safeties who the defense will count on, and a few young guys who might surprise.

In today’s NFL, having two safeties is nice, but three is more helpful. Dallas has Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson as their Big 3. Regardless of who is designated as starters since all three will contribute, and see plenty of snaps.

Kearse’s outstanding season in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s system 2021 has him in position to replicate his career year where he was a force against the run and excelled in pass coverage. Pairing Kearse with Hooker, who played his best football at the end of last season, makes for a strong tandem. If Hooker can get back to what made him a first-round draft pick, the team will have one of the better safety tandems in the league.

Wilson’s play dipped last season, which coincided with an issue staying healthy, but if he can get back to what made him the breakout defender on the 2020 defense, it would boost Dallas’ defense.

Young second-year safeties Israel Mukuamu, Tyler Coyle and this year’s undrafted free agent, Markquese Bell, gives the Cowboys some depth. It’s wouldn’t be surprising to see one of these safeties work their way into the rotation. Bell has been making plays and stating his case thus far in OTAs, so he’s someone to watch out for.

Mike McCarthy layering praise on UDFA S Markquese Bell. #YLTSI — John Owning (@JohnOwning) May 25, 2022

The Cowboys have a strong group of veteran safeties, but the youngsters could make the position even better heading into the 2022 season. It’s a position to pay attention to in training camp and it has a quality number of players for the first time in a long time with the Cowboys.

