Evaluating what the Seahawks have done in free agency thus far

I don't think it's possible to give the Seahawks a letter grade for the first week of free agency. It would have to be an "incomplete" given what's left to accomplish and the names that are still in play.

Seattle has been active, though, making several low- to mid-level moves that put the team in a better place than it was to start the week. Once we find out whether or not the Seahawks are able to land (at least) one premier edge rushing talent (Jadeveon Clowney, Everson Griffen, Yannick Ngakoue, Matt Judon, etc.), then we'll be able to more confidently give out marks to Seattle's front office.

Until then, let's focus on what has been accomplished. Here's a comprehensive look at what has been a busy five days.

Who's sticking around?

DT Jarran Reed

The Seahawks were able to get Reed back on a two-year, $23 million deal. In my opinion, Seattle saved a ton of money here given Reed's down season in 2019. If he'd kept his trajectory coming off of a 10.5 sack campaign in 2018, he could have been in the ballpark of what DeForest Buckner received from the Colts ($21 million APY). Getting Reed back in the fold was crucial, and fans should expect to see a bounce-back season from him in 2020.

TE Luke Willson

Willson broke his own news that he'd be returning to Seattle next season with a late-night WWE gif. He is one of Pete Carroll's all-time favorite players and certainly a fan favorite in the Pacific Northwest. He'll still have his work cut out for him in regard to making the roster in 2020. Seattle now has five tight ends under contract: Will Dissly, Greg Olsen, Ed Dickson, Jacob Hollister and Willson. Dickson is likely to be cut in order to save $3 million in cap space, but there's still no guarantee that the Seahawks keep four tight ends on the roster. Willson will have to show he can stay healthy through camp after struggling with injuries in 2019.

TE Jacob Hollister

Hollister received a second-round tender as an unrestricted free agent, so while it's possible that another team could try to sign him, it's unlikely that any club would be willing to part with a second-rounder in order to do so. Hollister caught 41 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. He became a focal point of the offense following Dissly's ACL tear.

C Joey Hunt

Seattle was impressed with how Hunt played in 10 games following Justin Britt's ACL tear. It made sense to bring him back, especially if they need to cut Britt in order to save $8.5 million in cap space. Don't be completely shocked if Hunt is the Seahawks Week 1 starting center.

DL Branden Jackson

Jackson can be signed away without any draft pick penalty as he was originally an undrafted free agent. He will be immediately on the bubble once training camp opens, especially if the Seahawks add more pieces to the defensive line in free agency or the draft. Jackson had two sacks in 2019.

WR David Moore

It made sense to give Moore another shot in 2020. He was a bit of a disappointment in 2019 (17-301-2) after a promising 2018 season (26-445-5). Like Jackson, he will be on the bubble come August.

WR Malik Turner

Seattle is bringing Turner back as he was an exclusive rights free agent. Turner had some big moments in 2019, notably a long touchdown against the Eagles in Week 12, but his crucial drop in the Divisional Round against the Packers left a lasting impression. He'll be on the bubble with a chance to earn himself a roster spot in training camp.

Other exclusive rights free agents who were retained: Bryan Mone, Jordan Roos and Ryan Neal.

Who will be playing elsewhere in 2020?

OT George Fant

Fant received a three-year, $30 million deal to become the Jets new left tackle. He found the opportunity he was seeking as an unrestricted free agent.

DL Quinton Jefferson

Jefferson, after a mini-breakout season in 2019, was unsurprisingly priced out of Seattle and signed a two-year, $13.5 million deal.

OT Germain Ifedi

Ifedi is yet to sign anywhere, but Seattle's signing of Brandon Shell all but assures he won't be back with the Seahawks.

S Tedric Thompson

Seattle reportedly gave Thompson the opportunity to seek a trade, which indicates his time with the Seahawks is nearing its end (although it's not official just yet).

Who are the newcomers?

DL/LB Bruce Irvin

Irvin's reunion in Seattle is a feel-good signing while also providing a much-needed boost to the pass rush. Irvin posted a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2019 with the Panthers and should give the Seahawks much more than Ziggy Ansah did last season. His impact as a leader and positive locker room presence should be significant as well.

OT Brandon Shell

Shell signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Seahawks as Ifedi's replacement at right tackle. Given the needs elsewhere on the roster, Seattle opted to build its offensive line on a budget. Shell was given similar Pro Football Focus grades as Ifedi in 2019 (albeit a tick better) and costs about half of what Ifedi's fifth-year option would have been ($10 million).

OT Cedric Ogbuehi

Ogbuehi is the top candidate to be Seattle's swing tackle and extra tight end, otherwise known as the George Fant role. Pete Carroll will likely tell us that he's got a chance to compete with Shell at right tackle, but him winning that job seems unlikely. Ogbuehi hasn't started a game since 2017.

G/C B.J. Finney

Finney's versatility was a big draw for Seattle. He signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Seahawks. He could potentially compete for the starting jobs at left guard and center, especially if Seattle opts to cut Britt. Finney has starting experience at both spots.

