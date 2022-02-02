Evaluating Packers roster and salary cap situation on special teams entering 2022 offseason

Understanding the Green Bay Packers’ needs and offseason plans first requires knowing where the roster stands exiting the 2021 season and entering 2022.

Going through position by position helps paint a clear picture of what GM Brian Gutekunst is facing this offseason, both from a personnel and salary cap standpoint.

Here’s our breakdown of the Packers’ roster at the special teams positions, with players under contract for 2022, free agents, early thoughts on the position group and a unique cap perspective from Ken Ingalls, a CPA who studies the salary cap:

Roster analysis

Under contract (3): Mason Crosby, JJ Molson, Steven Wirtel

Free agents (1): Corey Bojorquez

Early thoughts: There’s no guarantee Crosby will be back at his cap hit in 2022. In fact, he may need to take a paycut to return. Retirement is also an option. Crosby missed 10 total field goals in 2021, and the Packers like Molson, who has been with the team for over a year. Bojorquez had a strong start to his first season in Green Bay but fizzled late, like many punters do when the weather turns. He’s talented enough to want to bring back in 2022. Figuring out the long-snapper spot should be a priority. It’s possible the Packers will have three new specialists to start next season.

Ken’s cap perspective

The specialists could completely turn over from last year. Mason Crosby will be gone, and I suspect a retirement is in order. If not, he will be cut or traded. The Packers carried JJ Molson on their practice squad and placed protection designations on him throughout 2021 to make sure he stayed with the Packers. Their plan for kicker is in place and the Packers will save $2.4 million before June 1 or $3.4 million afterward. Who knows who their long snapper will be – whoever it is will make the minimum. Corey Bojorquez is an unrestricted free agent after the Packers traded for him in 2021. The Packers will either pay him a few million to stick around or go with a draft pick or cheap free agent for their punter.

