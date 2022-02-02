Evaluating Packers roster and salary cap at ILB entering 2022 offseason

Understanding the Green Bay Packers’ needs and offseason plans first requires knowing where the roster stands exiting the 2021 season and entering 2022.

Going through position by position helps paint a clear picture of what GM Brian Gutekunst is facing this offseason, both from a personnel and salary cap standpoint.

Here’s our breakdown of the Packers’ roster at the inside linebacker position, with players under contract for 2022, free agents, early thoughts on the position group and a unique cap perspective from Ken Ingalls, a CPA who studies the salary cap:

Roster analysis

Under contract (3): Ty Summers, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn

Free agents (3): De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes (exclusive rights), Oren Burks

Early thoughts: We’ll soon find out how much the Packers actually value the inside linebacker position. Campbell was an incredible find and nothing short of a revelation, but now he’ll enter unrestricted free agency after producing an All-Pro season in 2021. He will be expensive to retain. Barnes should be back, but it’s possible the Packers are done with Burks, a missed third-round draft pick. The three players under contract at the position are probably nothing more than special teams options.

Ken’s cap perspective

Ty Summers is the veteran leader of the group entering the last season on his rookie contract. Isaiah McDuffie and Ray Wilborn fill out the other two spots and are also cheap minimum salary contracts. Krys Barnes should be back under an exclusive rights free agent deal. Oren Burks is an unrestricted free agent who they let go to free agency and maybe finds his way back if still available closer to training camp.

The conversation for this group revolves around De’Vondre Campbell whose contract is scheduled to void in March making him an unrestricted free agent. If the Packers can’t get a new deal done before March 16th the Packers will be hit with $808K from the void backloading structure coming due. Packers fans surely would like to find a way to keep Campbell around, but I suspect he will not come cheaply, and Campbell could sign an eight-figure per year deal elsewhere. Barnes could end up regaining his starting role by default if Campbell walks and no other names enter the roster. The Packers surely need some reinforcements and replacements, but I wouldn’t count on premium draft capital being used at the position.

