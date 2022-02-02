Evaluating Packers roster and salary cap at DL entering 2022 offseason

Understanding the Green Bay Packers’ needs and offseason plans first requires knowing where the roster stands exiting the 2021 season and entering 2022.

Going through position by position helps paint a clear picture of what GM Brian Gutekunst is facing this offseason, both from a personnel and salary cap standpoint.

Here’s our breakdown of the Packers’ roster at defensive line, with players under contract for 2022, free agents, early thoughts on the position group and a unique cap perspective from Ken Ingalls, a CPA who studies the salary cap:

Roster analysis

Under contract (4): Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, TJ Slaton, Jack Heflin

Free agents (1): Tyler Lancaster

Early thoughts: The core here is solid enough, but Lowry isn’t guaranteed to return at his current price in 2022, and Lancaster could depart in free agency. If Lowry isn’t back, the defensive line will become a top offseason priority. It probably should be regardless. It’s possible Lowry’s resurgent 2021 season will give the Packers incentive to re-work his deal and keep him around past 2022.

Ken’s cap perspective

Kenny Clark signed a massive extension in 2020 and structured the deal in such a way to keep his 2021 salary cap low. Unfortunately, his cap hit nearly triples this year to $20.9 million, the fourth-highest on the team. Restructuring his deal is a slam dunk and the Packers can free up to $10.9 million if they utilize void years.

Dean Lowry has the 11th highest cap hit at $8 million and was also restructured in 2021. The Packers have a lot of options here – do nothing, restructure and save up to $3.1 million, cut or trade him to save $4 million, or hold onto him and post June 1 cut him for $5.9 savings. Nothing would surprise me.

TJ Slaton and Jack Heflin are the other guys under contract and should stick around on their cheap deals. Tyler Lancaster is an unrestricted free agent who I will not rule out coming back once again on a near-minimum type deal. I expect the Packers to invest here in the draft, maybe even early, especially after cutting Kingsley Keke in the post-season for reported personal issues with the team.

