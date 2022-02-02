Evaluating Packers roster entering 2022 offseason

Understanding the Green Bay Packers’ needs and offseason plans first requires knowing where the roster stands exiting the 2021 season and entering 2022.

Going through position by position helps paint a clear picture of what GM Brian Gutekunst is facing this offseason, both from a personnel and salary cap standpoint.

Here’s a breakdown of the Packers’ roster at every position, with players under contract for 2022, free agents, early thoughts on the position groups and a unique cap perspective from Ken Ingalls, a CPA who studies the salary cap.

Here are Ken’s initial thoughts on the cap and the Packers’ offseason:

“This 2022 offseason for the Packers is going to be very challenging to navigate through as they face considerable financial constraints in being $52.2 million over the projected salary cap with their current roster of only 50 players and 23 players facing pending free agency, many of whom are household names among Packers fans. Having said that – the team has plenty of options to get back into the positive side of the salary cap and they absolutely have several scenarios mapped out to best achieve their goals. My motto leading up to and through this off-season has been ‘There are no absolutes – only choices. The Packers can bring back any player you want them to, they just can’t bring them all back.’ The Packers, led by Brian Gutekunst and Russ Ball, must find the delicate balance between 1) Making the moves needed to climb out of their current salary cap hole, 2) Constructing a competitive roster worthy of another title run, and 3) Limiting how much salary cap burden they push into future years along the way.”

Onto the position by position breakdown:

Quarterback

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Under contract (4): Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Kurt Benkert, Danny Etling

Free agents (0): None

Early thoughts: Rodgers will likely be the NFL’s MVP for the second straight year, but he has a decision to make on his future, and the team can’t start executing its own plan until he determines what he wants to do for 2022. His options are to retire, return to Green Bay or request a trade. Expect a decision in the next month. Love is entering Year 3, and the Packers brought back Benkert and Etling on futures deals, ensuring there’s depth at quarterback regardless of Rodgers’ decision. If Rodgers isn’t back, Love’s development will be thrust into the spotlight. Is he ready to be a starter? At least publicly, the Packers have said they want Rodgers back in 2022. The Packers would be contenders again with the future Hall of Famer under center for another season. Everything would be far more uncertain with Love.

Ken’s cap perspective

The quarterback position obviously comes down to the future of Aaron Rodgers. I’ve been firm since April 2020 I believe the Packers trade him in 2022, but let’s dig into their options. His contract currently sits first in cost at an enormous $46.7 million cap hit and there is 0% chance he plays for the Packers this season on this contract as it is currently written. Technically there are lots of ways this could go, but realistically I only see two paths forward: The Packers either extend Aaron Rodgers on a long-term deal or they trade him to another team. Reworking his deal for one more year, taking less money, or retiring seem off the table for me. If they extend Rodgers, it could provide $10-15 million in savings and cap flexibility before the March 16th deadline to be under the league salary cap. If they choice is to trade Rodgers, things get a bit tighter as they need to hold onto his contract until after the March 16th deadline as trades are not allowed beforehand, even if a deal is reported earlier than this (as we have seen in past blockbuster deals). This means his cap savings if traded of $19.8 million would not be available until after free agency has begun, making signing free agents and their ability to wield the franchise tag much more difficult.

Jordan Love’s deal is fully guaranteed, and the Packers must decide on whether to exercise his 5th year option clause after the 2022 season. Ideally, they see him in some extended action before making this decision as the fifth-year is a massive, guaranteed salary likely in the $20+ million range. Circling back to Rodgers and if he does stay on a long-term deal, I see the Packers somewhat forced to trade Love elsewhere as he and his agent would want Love to have a realistic path to a starting opportunity. Kurt Benkert is back and is the leading candidate to be QB2 or QB3 depending on how things play out. I could see the Packers bring in another arm or two, maybe even in the draft.

Running back

(AP Photo/File)

Under contract (4): Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Kylin Hill, Patrick Taylor

Free agents (0): None

Early thoughts: This might be the most stable position on the entire roster. Jones and Dillon return as the 1-2 punch after each gained over 1,000 total yards in 2021, and both Hill and Taylor have flashed the skillsets necessary to be a capable No. 3 running back. There is depth, young talent and cheap contracts, and no free agents to worry about. The Packers could go into 2022 with the best backfield in football.

Ken’s cap perspective

The running back room is locked and loaded with the Packers having their top four players back under contract this season and with their top three in Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, and Kylin Hill all locked up through at least 2023. Jones has the 10th highest cap hit on the current roster at almost $9 million and is a lock to restructure his contract to free up between $2.5-3.1 million for 2022. Dillon, Hill, and Taylor are all on cheap rookie or minimum deals ineligible for any cap saving restructures and are all likely on this roster for training camp. The Packers could add another name via the draft, but as immediate needs go this group is one of the lowest.

Wide receiver

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Under contract (5): Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree, Rico Gafford, Chris Blair

Free agents (5): Davante Adams, Allen Lazard (restricted), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, Malik Taylor (exclusive rights)

Early thoughts: Arguably no position on the roster needs more work, and no position looks more difficult to navigate financially. Cobb might be under contract, but he won’t be back at his current price in 2022. Will Adams get the franchise tag? Can the Packers afford to use the restricted tender on Lazard? Is there enough money to bring back Valdes-Scantling? The Packers may need to add 2-3 new players (at least) to this position group during the offseason.

Ken’s cap perspective

I’ve been discussing the contract issues the Packers face in 2022 within the wide receiver group for over two years and now here we are with little done over that time the remedy the situation. The wide receiver position is a mess. Randall Cobb is the veteran of the group, and the next most experienced player is Juwann Winfree. Cobb’s cap hit of $9.5 million is the eighth-highest on the team and is a near lock to be cut from the roster to save $6.7 million. There remains a chance he could take a significant pay cut to stick around, which could save up to $6.8 million if he goes down all the way to the veteran minimum. We can’t ignore the importance of Cobb’s relationship with Aaron Rodgers – it’s no mystery the reason Cobb was wearing the green & gold last year was because of Rodgers’ demands. This could muddy the roster building waters if the Packers are forced to balance Rodgers’ happiness and prudent business decisions.

Davante Adams is an unrestricted free agent and there is talk about the Packers planning on placing the franchise tag on Adams to either force him to stay, or to trade him away for a premium package of draft picks. Their cap situation makes this very difficult to pull off. Similar to the timeline I discussed with trading Aaron Rodgers, the order of operations around the franchise tag is an obstacle given their large negative cap balance. To franchise tag Adams (it doesn’t matter if they intend to keep or trade him) the Packers would be charged $20.12 million against their salary cap and then need get past the March 16th deadline with this amount on their books. Depending on what other cap saving moves the Packers can/cannot pull off this becomes a daunting task as we get closer to the deadline and could ultimately prove to be near impossible. Even if they can work the numbers, there is a huge opportunity cost to having the $20.12 million tag on the books – they could probably bring back 4-5 other top free agents for this amount but instead risk allowing them to be exposed to outside suitors via free agency.

The most likely path to Adams returning in 2022 has always been via a long-term deal and avoiding the franchise tag but they face a tough negotiation. Adams has made no secret he expects to become the highest paid WR in the NFL. Adams will point to DeAndre Hopkins’ reported $27.5 million per year deal as the one to beat, but the Packers will argue (and I agree) this deal is highly misleading and is closer to a $18.9 million per year deal. A hurdle in front of the Packers is that the Packers honored a similar ambiguous contract when they made David Bakhtiari the highest paid tackle over Laremy Tunsil. I expect to hear lots of “negotiating through the media” as these talks could go off the rails and could end in any result of him walking, signing long-term, being tagged & traded, or tagged ending in a deal, no new deal, and/or a hold out. My guess that Adams plays elsewhere in 2022.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown are unrestricted free agents – it wouldn’t surprise me if neither are back this season. The Packers need receivers so maybe one comes back especially if they can’t figure things out with Adams. Allen Lazard is a restricted free agent and is probably facing either a 2nd round tender at $3.986 million or the lower right of first refusal tender of $2.433 million to come back on a one-year deal. My gut says he gets the 2nd rounder but wouldn’t be entirely surprised if he is allowed to test free agency either. Malik Taylor is an exclusive rights free agent and should return on a minimum contract for training camp. Amari Rodgers is the lone wide receiver on the roster under contract past this 2022 season and his rookie season left more questions than answers for the long-term future of the group. The wide receiver corps is one I expect to look a lot different this season and is a critical need in the upcoming draft likely making several picks over the weekend.

Tight end

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Under contract (3): Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis

Free agents (2): Robert Tonyan, Dominique Dafney (exclusive rights)

Early thoughts: Lewis will be 38, but he’s holding off Father Time and is under contract at a reasonable enough price in 2022, creating a tough roster-building decision. Tonyan’s price likely dropped after he missed half the year to a significant knee injury, but he could still move on. Getting him back at a team-friendly price would be big. His receiving ability was missed over the second half of 2022. Even if Dafney is expected to be back, the Packers probably need to add a player or two here. Deguara and Davis are capable role players but probably shouldn’t be counted on to be full-time options.

Ken’s cap perspective

Marcedes Lewis is likely gone, either via cut or a retirement, saving $2.95 million on the cap. Either way the decision needs to come fast as he is due a $2 million roster bonus early in the year and they don’t want that hitting the cap as is. This leaves only Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis remaining on the roster with no meaningful cap savings available. Robert Tonyan is an unrestricted free agent coming off a season-ending injury and I suspect the Packers allow him to hit free agency – maybe he comes back on the cheap. Unfortunately, if Tonyan doesn’t return he will still cost $1.88 million on the Packers cap in 2022 due to the backloading method the team used to get under the cap in 2021. Dominique Dafney is an exclusive rights free agent and should be back on a $895K deal. The Packers are probably banking on the continued development of Deguara to lead this group in 2022 but should look to add some more puzzle pieces via the draft or free agency.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Under contract (8): David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Cole Van Lanen, Michal Menet

Free agents (4): Lucas Patrick, Yosh Nijman (exclusive rights), Dennis Kelly, Jake Hanson (exclusive rights)

Early thoughts: The offensive line group looks strong, especially if Nijman and Hanson are retained on exclusive rights deals. Returning both would give the Packers 10 players under contract along the offensive line. Gutekunst has proven himself capable of both finding cheap veterans and drafting quality linemen, so expect him to use both avenues – free agency and the draft – to keep adding here. One big question: Will Turner return, or will the Packers see potential cap savings there?

Ken’s cap perspective

Like the running back position, this group is loaded with talented starting caliber players locked up for several years. David Bakhtiari has the third-highest cap hit at $22.2 million. The Packers will absolutely restructure his contract to free up cap space this season, anywhere up to $9.3 million, but may want to go lighter here since they performed a full restructure to get under the cap in 2021 and compounding big restructures creates significant dead cap concerns. At some point his cap hits would exceed those of a franchise QB which is far from ideal. There is a lot of speculation the Packers could trade or cut Bakhtiari since he costs a lot and the team performed well during his 2021 absence, but this is a non-starter topic as it would cost the Packers more to move on than to keep him.

Billy Turner did a full restructure with void years last season and sits with the ninth-highest cap hit of $9.2 million. If the Packers keep Turner, they will push more of his money out again to create up to $3.5 million, or they could cut him and save $3.4 million. I won’t rule out the possibility of holding his deal past March 16th to either trade him and save the $3.4 million or utilize a “post June 1” cut designation to increase the cap savings to over $6 million.

Elgton Jenkins received a $2.6 million proven performance escalator raise for earning Pro Bowl honors earlier in his rookie contract and is heading into his final season but is still considered to be a cheap rookie deal. I don’t see an extension in the works before the season as it would add to the cap cost even with the PPE bump. The Packers could approach him to restructure his deal for $2.4 million of savings but he could refuse and petition for an extension instead.

Lucas Patrick and Dennis Kelly are unrestricted free agents, and I don’t expect either to return. Yosh Nijman and Jake Hanson will return as cheap exclusive rights free agents. Everyone else on the roster are on cheap deals. While not a big need I always expect the Packers to come away with offensive line reinforcement via the draft.

Defensive line

Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97)

Under contract (4): Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, TJ Slaton, Jack Heflin

Free agents (1): Tyler Lancaster

Early thoughts: The core here is solid enough, but Lowry isn’t guaranteed to return at his current price in 2022, and Lancaster could depart in free agency. If Lowry isn’t back, the defensive line will become a top offseason priority. It probably should be regardless. It’s possible Lowry’s resurgent 2021 season will give the Packers incentive to re-work his deal and keep him around past 2022.

Ken’s cap perspective

Kenny Clark signed a massive extension in 2020 and structured the deal in such a way to keep his 2021 salary cap low. Unfortunately, his cap hit nearly triples this year to $20.9 million, fourth-highest on the team. Restructuring his deal is a slam dunk and the Packers can free up to $10.9 million if they utilize void years.

Dean Lowry has the 11th highest cap hit at $8 million and was also restructured in 2021. The Packers have a lot of options here – do nothing, restructure and save up to $3.1 million, cut or trade him to save $4 million, or hold onto him and post June 1 cut him for $5.9 savings. Nothing would surprise me.

TJ Slaton and Jack Heflin are the other guys under contract and should stick around on their cheap deals. Tyler Lancaster is an unrestricted free agent who I will not rule out coming back once again on a near minimum type deal. I expect the Packers to invest here in the draft, maybe even early, especially after cutting Kingsley Keke in the post-season for reported personal issues with the team.

Outside linebacker

Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Under contract (6): Preston Smith, Za’Darius Smith, Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai, Ladarius Hamilton

Free agents (3): Whitney Mercilus, Chauncey Rivers (exclusive rights), Randy Ramsey (exclusive rights)

Early thoughts: The team’s plans for Preston and Za’Darius Smith will define the position group this offseason. Neither is expected back at their current 2022 price tag, but re-working both deals (or just one) is a real option. In the event both depart, the team would need to re-invest more resources to help Gary, a star. The Packers have three young backups worth developing under contract.

Ken’s cap perspective

The edge rusher group is going to be one of change in 2022. Za’Darius Smith is scheduled to have the second-highest cap hit on the team at $27.7 million and has probably played his last snaps as a Green Bay Packer. The team would gain $15.3 million by cutting him. There is a chance for a Hail Mary type pay cut or extension but given his $12.4 million dead cap this seems like a fairytale. Preston Smith was at risk to be cut before 2021 but took a $4 million pay cut and contract restructure to stick around. The Packers have several options with his fifth-highest cap hit of $19.7 million, including cutting Preston to save $12.5 million. I think Preston is a prime extension candidate which could save the Packers $6 to $8 million on the salary cap along the way to pair with Rashan Gary for a few years. Trading either Smith Brother is almost out of the question, again because they would have to carry their massive cap hits past the March 16th cap deadline.

Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai and Ladarius Hamilton have been rotational players behind the Smiths and Gary and the Packers must hope somebody makes a real jump for 2022 with at least one of the Smiths departing. The Packers could try to restructure $1.4 million of cap space out of Gary but he would likely leverage against this for an extension instead; however, with the fifth-year option likely being exercised the Packers are in no rush to extend him. Garvin is the only player under contract beyond they 2022 season and I expect the Packers to make edge a priority in the draft, especially if both Smiths are gone.

Inside linebacker

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Under contract (3): Ty Summers, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn

Free agents (3): De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes (exclusive rights), Oren Burks

Early thoughts: We’ll soon find out how much the Packers actually value the inside linebacker position. Campbell was an incredible find and nothing short of a revelation, but now he’ll enter unrestricted free agency after producing an All-Pro season in 2021. He will be expensive to retain. Barnes should be back, but it’s possible the Packers are done with Burks, a missed third-round draft pick. The three players under contract at the position are probably nothing more than special teams options.

Ken’s cap perspective

Ty Summers is the veteran leader of the group entering the last season on his rookie contract. Isaiah McDuffie and Ray Wilborn fill out the other two spots and are also cheap minimum salary contracts. Krys Barnes should be back under an exclusive rights free agent deal. Oren Burks is an unrestricted free agent who they let go to free agency and maybe finds his way back if still available closer to training camp.

The conversation for this group revolves around De’Vondre Campbell whose contract is scheduled to void in March making him an unrestricted free agent. If the Packers can’t get a new deal done before March 16th the Packers will be hit with $808K from the void backloading structure coming due. Packer fans surely would like to find a way to keep Campbell around, but I suspect he will not come cheaply, and Campbell could sign an eight-figure per year deal elsewhere. Barnes could end up regaining his starting role by default if Campbell walks and no other names enter the roster. The Packers surely need some reinforcements and replacements, but I wouldn’t count on premium draft capital being used at the position.

Cornerback

(Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Under contract (5): Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles, Kabion Ento, Kiondre Thomas

Free agents (4): Rasul Douglas, Chandon Sullivan, Kevin King, Isaac Yiadom

Early thoughts: Having Alexander and Stokes under contract helps, but big decisions are in store here. Douglas produced an incredible season after arriving in Green Bay in October, and you can bet other teams will be willing to offer big deals to get a young cornerback coming off a five-interception season. He’s unrestricted. So are Sullivan and King. If the Packers can’t get Douglas back, retaining Sullivan or King might become a bigger priority. Change is probably coming.

Ken’s cap perspective

Talent at the top, thin at the bottom. Jaire Alexander is currently sitting on the books as the sixth-most expensive at $13.3 million on his fully guaranteed 5th year option salary. The Packers need to get an extension done to lower this number and lock up Jaire long-term. There are ways within the Packers framework to make Alexander the highest paid CB in the NFL and still save at least $5-7 million on their cap in 2022. Jaire would balk at the idea of a restructure and has the leverage to get his money now. Eric Stokes and Shemar Jean-Charles were draft picks last year and don’t provide any financial flexibility. Behind them are Kabion Ento and Kiondre Thomas on minimum deals.

The Packers need a talent infusion behind Jaire and Stokes, and many are hoping Rasul Douglas can return. Douglas made comments via the media he would take a little more than minimum to come back, but his agent likely has since advised him against that idea. Douglas is a strong candidate to return but based on what the Packers can prioritize he could absolutely land elsewhere. Chandon Sullivan could be back later in free agency, if not he will still cost almost $1 million in cap from his void years. Kevin King is a polarizing free agent once again and he will cost $3 million on the books if he is not on the roster from last year’s void year restructuring. There is an interesting scenario where the Packers could sign King to an extension before March 16, pay him the minimum, and still save $1.2 million on the cap to be a depth contributor. It may not feel like it, but corner is a critical need for the Packers with key contributors in Douglas, Sullivan, and King all facing free agency. I expect the Packers to prioritize the cornerback position once again in the draft.

Safety

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Under contract (4): Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Vernon Scott, Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines

Free agents (1): Henry Black (exclusive rights)

Early thoughts: This position group looks strong, especially if Black is retained on an exclusive rights deal. The Packers may need to re-work Amos’ deal to help the cap. As long as there isn’t an unexpected departure, safety will be a low-priority position to start the offseason. Then again, the Packers may want to upgrade the third position spot, an increasingly important position in today’s game.

Ken’s cap perspective

Adrian Amos checks in at the seventh-most expensive contract in 2022 at $11.98 million and the Packers could go in any direction with him much like Billy Turner and Dean Lowry. They can restructure, cut, or trade his contract after March 16th, and all would result in roughly $4.7 million of savings while a post June 1 cut designation would jump this up to $7.9 million. An extension isn’t out of the question either but wouldn’t help too much on the cap. Everyone else on the roster is sitting on cheap rookie or minimum deals. The Packers need to decide on Darnell Savage’s fifth-year option in the coming months otherwise 2022 would be the final year of his deal. They could try to squeeze another $1 million out of his deal via restructure but Savage would rather agree to an extension. Vernon Scott is the only player signed past 2022 as safety suddenly becomes a sneaky need this year.

Special teams

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Under contract (3): Mason Crosby, JJ Molson, Steven Wirtell

Free agents (1): Corey Bojorquez

Early thoughts: There’s no guarantee Crosby will be back at his cap hit in 2022. In fact, he may need to take a paycut to return. Retirement is also an option. He missed 10 field goals in 2021, and the Packers like Molson. Bojorquez had a strong start to his first season in Green Bay but fizzled late, like many punters do when the weather turns. He’s talented enough to want to bring back in 2022. Figuring out the long-snapper spot should be a priority. It’s possible the Packers will have three new specialists to start next season.

Ken’s cap perspective

The specialists could completely turn over from last year. Mason Crosby will be gone, and I suspect a retirement is in order. If not, he will be cut or traded. The Packers carried JJ Molson on their practice squad and placed protection designations on him throughout 2021 to make sure he stayed with the Packers. Their plan for kicker is in place and the Packers will save $2.4 million before June 1 or $3.4 million afterward. Who knows who their long snapper will be – whoever it is will make the minimum. Corey Bojorquez is an unrestricted free agent after the Packers traded for him in 2021. The Packers will either pay him a few million to stick around or go with a draft pick or cheap free agent for their punter.

