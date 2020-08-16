Evaluating the Orioles options to add outfield talent in the next two weeks

The Orioles' outfield took a blow when they lost Austin Hays to the 10-day Injured List to a non displaced rib fracture. The expectation is that he'll be back sooner rather than later.

As a result, they called up Cedric Mullins from the team's alternate training site at Double-A Bowie to help out with the loss of Hays, who had turned a corner after a rough start to the season.

But could the Orioles add some talent to the outfield? And if so, what are there realistic options?

Firstly, it's important to note that while the Orioles have started 12-8 through the first third of the season that there are still 40 games to play, and the Orioles still will keep a long-term outlook on the direction of the franchise.

With so many teams figuring to be in the playoff conversation come the trade deadline on Aug. 31, and with the Orioles lacking moveable talent at the deadline, a big move is out of the question.

That doesn't mean, however, they're going to stand pat.

The Orioles started Pat Valaika in left field Saturday in a 7-3 win over the Nationals. Valaika went 1-for-4 on the night in just the sixth game of his career when he played the outfield.

The Orioles could go with Dwight Smith Jr. full time, who they relied on in 86 games last season in left field. After an 0-for-2 performance Saturday, Smith is 12-for-47 on the year, a batting average of .255. If they're looking for someone with a knowledge of the position, especially someone who has played at the major league level, Smith could be the easy option.

But the sexiest option, however, remains Ryan Mountcastle.

He's at the team's alternate site in Bowie, working on his left field skills. What figures to already be ready, though, is his batting ability.

Last year at Triple-A Norfolk, Mountcastle slashed .312/.344/.527 with 25 home runs and 83 RBIs. The 36th selection in the 2015 MLB Draft, Mountcastle is the most pro-ready prospect in the Orioles system and has kept fans anxious for his arrival to Baltimore.

If the Orioles become comfortable with his defensive abilities enough to put him in left field at the major league level, the Orioles will be able to, when healthy, put out a trio of Mountcastle, Hays and Anthony Santander.

But if the organization is still hesitant about calling Mountcastle up, they could look to the trade market of a team already out of contention, or perhaps more likely, the free agent market - where Yasiel Puig remains unsigned.

If the Orioles, who were interested in Puig in July, opt to bring him in, he would add a consistency back to left field with a glove the Orioles can trust.

Either way, whatever move the Orioles make, if they do at all, expect it to be another under-the-radar signing or trade.

