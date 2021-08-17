Evaluating the NFL debut of Houston Texans QB Davis Mills

Only 10 minutes into the first quarter on Saturday, rookie quarterback Davis Mills took the field to make his first appearance as No. 10 on the Houston Texans.

According to coach David Culley, the team wanted to see how the rookie would respond.

“We wanted to see him in all kinds of situations, and basically we want to see him at this point handle the passing game and kind of do both,” Culley said.

The rookie’s appearance has been highly anticipated since his selection at 67th overall and as a potential heir apparent to the Deshaun Watson QB-debacle that Houston is currently engaged in. Mills finished 11 of 22 against the Green Bay Packers for 112 yards, no touchdowns, 1 interception and 1 sack. However, despite the seemingly mediocre stat line, there was a lot to learn about the young quarterback on film.

Attempt 1

The first drop back for Mills was a quick sack where Oren Burks shot up the A-Gap to quickly kill the Texans for a 5 yard loss. This was on the protection, nothing the young rookie really could have done about it

Attempt 2

Mills took a snap from the shotgun before ultimately making his best play of the night, albeit an incompletion. He rolls right and fires an absolute laser nearly 50 yards down the field to Anthony Miller, in the end-zone where only his receiver could pull it in. Miller was ultimately unable to make the catch but this play showed the arm strength, accuracy, and relative mobility people praised Mills for when discussing his tools as a developmental prospect. This was an NFL-caliber throw and should be encouraging for every Houston fan. If this ball was thrown to Nico Collins or one of the Texans' larger receivers, we could be seeing more Mills' highlights circulating right now.

Attempt 3

Mills takes the snap from shotgun and fires a quick pass to Chris Moore in the flat for 6 yards. This appeared to be his first read on the play and Mills’ executed as it was designed to take what the defense was giving Houston.

Attempt 4

Mills takes the snap from shotgun before missing on a screen pass to Keke Coutee. Throws like this are exactly why he's a developmental prospect. An easy, open throw to the screened receiver should be an automatic completion and probably a first down on 3rd & 3. Somehow at this point in the game Mills’ has made the difficult throws look easy and the hard throws appear challenging.

Attempt 5

Mills takes the snap from shotgun and executes a play-action bootleg to his right before throwing to Paul Quessenberry in the flat for a three-yard gain. Another good display of his mobility and again simply executing the play as designed for the tight end.

Attempt 6

Mills takes the snap from shotgun and fires a quick slant in-between 2 defenders to runningback Scottie Phillips who was lined out wide. Phillips appears to be Mills’ first read on the play and he places the ball well for the reception to be made in stride. Good accuracy and quick decision making from the rookie here.

Attempt 7

Mills takes thee snap from shotgun before tolling right and ultimately overthrowing Alex Erickson in the end-zone. This was probably the right play here as Erickson was relatively blanketed and the incompletion was a better outcome than putting the ball in play where potentially 2 Packers’ defenders would have had an opportunity to create the turnover. Net neutral.

Attempt 8

Mills takes the snap for shotgun before finding Nico Collins 15 yards down the middle of the field on a post route. Great throw here from the rookie to have the velocity to hit Collins in stride while also getting the ball over the linebacker in zone. Uses his shoulders to move the defense, looking left before ultimately coming back to his right and throwing to Collins. Great play.

Attempt 9

Mills takes the snap from under center in a play-action bootleg to his right before overthrowing Phillips’ in the flat. Phillips was wide open and the play design almost certainly would have resulted in a touchdown if Mills’ puts the ball on target. Another example of making the easy throws look difficult and the kind of mistake he’ll have to cleanup to compete for the starting job.

Attempt 10

Mills takes the snap from the shotgun and throws a screen pass to Scottie Phillips. The throw is a little off target and gives the defensive line time to catch up to the runningback but this is more acceptable in terms of 'easy misses' as he needs to clear the defensive lineman.

Attempt 11

Mills takes the snap from shotgun and fires to Brevin Jordan on an out route for a 10 yard gain and the first down. Excellent ball velocity and placement by the rookie here, one of his best throws of the night.

Attempt 12

Mills takes the snap from shotgun and misses a wide open Keke Coutee on the quick slant. Again, Mills leaves yards on the field that the defense has gifted Houston. This throw looked more rushed than it needed to be and can easily be cleaned up.

Attempt 13

Mills takes the snap from shotgun and fires to Brevin Jordan on a quick flat route. The pass was dropped after the defender made contact with Jordan but the ball was placed where it needed to be. This incompletion is not on the young quarterback and should have been a 5-yard gain.

Attempt 14

Mills takes the snap from shotgun and navigates the pocket well before firing 15 yards down the field to Keke Coutee on a corner route. Good patience and ball placement here from the rookie.

Attempt 15

Mills takes the snap from shotgun and misses Alex Erickson on the comeback route. This was a challenging throw to the complete opposite side of the field but nevertheless one he’ll be expected to make at the NFL level. Erickson had enough separation from the corner to make a completion and it’s on the rookie to put the ball in the right place.

Attempt 16

Mills takes the snap from shotgun, stands tall amidst a blitzing Packers’ defense, and fires an out route to Chris Conley 15 yards down the field for the first. Excellent pocket awareness and ball placement from the rookie, especially after missing on the previous down.

Attempt 17

Mills takes the snap from shotgun and throws a quick dart to Anthony Miller on a slant route. These quick, rhythm throws are the one’s he’d been struggling with for most of the game so it was nice to see the rookie take advantage of his newest receiving weapon from Chicago and move the chains.

Attempt 18

Mills takes the snap rom shotgun and stands in the pocket before ultimately checking down to Scottie Phillips in the flat for no gain. This was the right play for Mills’ to make after he found nothing to be open and you can’t complain about a rookie quarterback opting to live to fight another down.

Attempt 19

Mills takes the snap from shotgun and fires towards Anthony Miller on another inside slant for an incomplete pass. Miller was absolutely blanketed on the play and was, rightfully, rewarded with a defensive pass interference call. Net neutral.

Attempt 20

Mills takes the snap from shotgun and throws a laser towards a blanketed Chris Moore. It’s arguable that this ball shouldn’t have been thrown but the rookie was going where the play was designed to go. Tight coverage but ball placement where it couldn’t be picked off.

Attempt 21

Mills takes the snap from shotgun and throws towards Brevin Jordan in the flat. This ball is moderately underthrown and defender Vernon Scott makes a terrific play to knock it down. Sometimes the defense wins but it’s possible better ball placement could have put this one out of harm's reach.

Attempt 22

Mills’ worst play of the night. He takes the snap from shotgun and fires towards Kahale Warring on a out route into a host of Packers’ defenders. The tight end was absolutely blanketed on this throw and the ill-advised decision led to the rookie’s first interception at the NFL level. There was only 40 seconds left in the half and maybe Mills was trying to make some magic happen but this was bone-headed decision making by the rookie.

Attempt 23

With time in the half expiring Mills throws a checkdown to Scottie Phillips as the Packers’ play prevent defense. Nothing to learn here.

Attempt 24

Mills takes the snap from under center and runs a play-action bootleg before firing down the field to wide receiver Isaiah Coulter on a corner route. Coulter was blanketed in coverage and this play was primarily a result of the Packers placing immense pressure on Mills from the get-go.

Summary

Mills is rightfully a project. He flashed immense potential with some excellent placement and NFL caliber throws, there’s a reason he was selected as the Texans’ first pick. You can certainly talk yourself into him having all the physical tools and necessary touch to be starter in this league. However, there is a reason he's a project and not projected to start Week 1. There were plenty of simple misses that Mills will have to clean up and hopefully as the game slows down for him, so will those quick throws in rhythm. This coaching staff isn't one to roll out a quarterback that can't execute on the easiest aspects of their game-plan. Expect him to come around on these misses with time and maybe Houston fans do have something to be excited about.

