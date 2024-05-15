Evaluating Mets’ Brett Baty and Mark Vientos

The Mets have two young corner infielders, both of whom show promise in some areas of their game, and weakness in others. They both hit well in Triple-A, and have enjoyed big moments in New York. The team is experimenting with their playing time, wondering how the position will ultimately shake out.

The above paragraph could refer to first basemen Ike Davis and Lucas Duda in 2013 and 2014 -- or it could refer to third basemen Brett Baty and Mark Vientos today. One key difference, and a big help, is that the two can platoon, where Davis and Duda were both left-handed.

But as they were a decade ago, the Mets are trying to strike the right balance with playing time to see if either of these players can prove himself a long-term solution.

Vientos’ callup is, of course, intended to serve a more immediate purpose. The Mets are not hitting, and after Phillies starter Aaron Nola mowed through them for a complete game shutout on Tuesday, they felt it was time to summon Vientos as a new way to boost the offense. He will face lefty pitching in several upcoming games.

Zooming out from the immediate, the sense among evaluators who watch the Mets and their farm system is that Baty is a bit ahead of Vientos defensively, and that Vientos displays more confidence as a hitter.

Putting their hitting aside for a moment, both Baty and Vientos will also have to show that they can hold down the position. Corner infield defense is easily devalued or even ignored, but an important part of what comprises a complete ballclub.

Through hard work, Baty has this season become a competent third baseman. His ranks in the 84th percentage in the metric outs above average, and more importantly has impressed seasoned evaluators with noticeable improvements in range and ability to make plays.

Having said that, circumstances beyond Baty’s control -- in summary, his size and broad lower half -- probably cap his ultimate defensive ceiling. Mets officials rightly praise Baty for the work he had put in to improve. Give them truth serum, and they would probably concede that it can only go so far, and that Baty’s bat needs to be his carrying tool.

The same goes for Vientos -- and it has never been more difficult for organizations to determine if Triple-A success at the plate will translate to the MLB level. It largely hasn’t yet for Baty. Vientos has a robust .856 OPS in Triple-A this year.

“He kills mediocre pitching,” says one scout who has watched Vientos for years. “The quality of Triple-A pitching is poor. Huge gap between Triple-A and MLB. Biggest I have ever seen.”

That’s not to say that Vientos will struggle against big league pitching. Plenty of evaluators like his power and presence in the batter’s box. But the poor quality of Triple-A pitching presents another unknown.

One evaluator who covers the Mets’ system and has seen a lot of Vientos at third base rates him as a 55 arm on the 20-80 scouting scale and a 40 defender. “Baty less arm, more reliable,” the evaluator said, adding that he has seen Vientos struggle on popups.

Both players bring upside in their personalities -- what scouts call “makeup.”

Baty is relatively quiet and hardworking. Vientos is engaging and confident. Both are, in the words of one person who knows both well, “good kids.”

Now, the Mets will try to create enough playing time for both to see if either deserves a place in their long-term plans.