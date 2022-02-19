Evaluating LSU’s wide receiver room in 2022 and beyond

When Brian Kelly first took the job at LSU, perhaps his most daunting task was to rebuild the roster.

That’s what this is, after all, a rebuild. Rebuilding takes time. When Kelly took this job, it was clear it would take some time to fill this roster.

In a short time, Kelly and the staff have done a good job at steering the ship in the right direction. LSU has been active in the portal and LSU has done what it can do on the recruiting trail.

With all the movement that has gone on, it was easy to miss some things. The roster looks wildly different now than it did in November.

There’s now some time to take a look at how the roster is positioned heading into 2022 and the future.

LSU looks good at some positions such as defensive line and quarterback. There are position groups that are trending up, such as linebackers and safety. Some question marks remain too, like cornerback and offensive line.

The pandemic combined with new transfer rules has presented challenges to managing a roster over the last couple of years. These are things coaches plan for years in advance. Recent turbulence in the sport has forced coaches to adjust.

Now that we’ve done quarterback and running back, today we will take a look at the wide receiver position.

The headliner

Kayson Boutte is the unquestioned leader in this room. There’s little left to be said about Boutte as he enters his junior year. He is coming off an injury, which is something to monitor but shouldn’t be an issue.

When Boutte went down, he was 2nd in the country in touchdowns and near the top of the SEC in nearly every receiving category.

Boutte came to LSU ranked as the second-best receiver recruit in the nation. The New Iberia native has lived up to the hype and could even exceed expectations in 2022.

He has the ability to play inside and out. He can catch it and run with it and he can make plays down the field.

Boutte is an all-around player that has a chance to be one of the best football players period in 2022.

Sophomore studs

In 2021, LSU signed one of the best receiver classes in program history.

Even with Deion Smith putting his name in the transfer portal, it’s a class that included Jack Bech, Malik Nabers, Chris Hilton, and Brian Thomas Jr.

Out of all the young guys, Bech showed the most in 2021. He only had two drops all year on 67 targets, that was one of the best rates among everyone in the conference, not just freshmen.

Bech is still listed as a tight end, but he was mostly used as a receiver in 2021 and it looks like he excels in the slot.

Nabers came on strong late in the absence of Boutte. A large chunk of those came against Louisiana Monroe, where he had 143 in his coming-out party.

Like Bech, Nabers primarily played in the slot but has that home run hitter ability that Bech might not possess.

While LSU has plenty of options to play in the slot, Brian Thomas Jr is a guy who can play on the outside. Thomas Jr had some issues with drops but showed an ability to make contested catches. Thomas’ size can present a nightmare for defensive backs if he fine-tunes some areas of his game.

Chris Hilton didn’t get a ton of opportunities in 2021, he only caught two passes on six targets, but did have a long touchdown to close out the bowl game.

The return of Jaray Jenkins

Getting Jenkins to return was significant considering how young this receiver room is. Jenkins finished second on the team with 502 receiving yards, just one yard shy of Boutte’s 503. Jenkins could emerge as a starter, or be a depth piece, but he will see his fair share of targets this fall.

Jenkins came to LSU in 2018 as a fairly unheralded three-star. He’s one of the few remaining players that were a part of the 2019 championship team.

He committed to LSU when Ed Orgeron was in his first recruiting cycle. Jenkins has been around a long time and he’s seen a lot.

Good teams need guys like Jenkins. No, he’s not going to be all-SEC and go on to be a first-round pick, but he doesn’t have to be.

Jenkins will bring some consistency to the field while being a critical presence in the locker room.

A transfer addition

New to the room in 2022 will be Kyren Lacy, a transfer from Louisiana. Lacy had 308 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. LSU needed to add some numbers to this room after losing a few receivers to the portal.

One of the most beneficial aspects of the transfer portal is how it’s provided a chance for guys such as Lacy to move up from the Sun Belt to the SEC.

Lacy may have not had LSU’s attention coming out of high school, but he earned this opportunity at Louisiana-Lafayette.

Lacy will be a welcome addition and have a real chance to work himself into the rotation

Looking ahead

LSU just signed one receiver out of high school this year. Three-star Landon Ibieta out of Mandeville, Louisiana.

It’s not ideal to only sign one player at a position where offenses will have two to four guys on the field at the same time and an even deeper rotation.

That puts the pressure on LSU to bring in a few blue-chip recruits at receiver next year and keep that 2021 class together.

One would assume that this will be Boutte’s last year before he’s off to the NFL, but one of the younger guys below him could turn into a superstar.

In the class of 2023, LSU has one of the top receiver recruits in their backyard. Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr out of Catholic High School will be one of LSU’s top priorities.

LSU currently holds a commitment from Omarion Miller, who 247Sports currently has as the No. 19 receiver in next year’s class.

Brian Kelly and crew need to add a couple more players like Miller and one or two recruits of Sampson’s caliber as well.

