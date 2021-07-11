Evaluating LSU’s current quarterbacks on roster

LSU hasn’t exactly been known as a quarterback school in recent history.

But that all changed when the Tigers landed Ohio transfer quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of the 2018 season. The rest is history, as LSU went undefeated on the 2019 season and capped it all off with a national championship victory over Clemson.

Burrow was a large part of the team’s success, winning the Heisman Trophy and going first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Such a run is obviously a good thing for recruiting and now, for the first time in a long time, the LSU quarterback room is absolutely stacked with talent.

The position battle will continue through fall camp, but the way things stand right now, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Max Johnson at the helm of the offense for the first game of the season after he went 2-0 as a starter last year.

Here’s a quick overview of each of LSU’s three quarterbacks and what they bring to the table.

Max Johnson

Johnson was the last to take a crack at the quarterback position last year, replacing struggling TJ Finley who had only recently taken over for an injured Myles Brennan.

Johnson helped propel LSU two to victories — one upset win on the road over then-No. 6-ranked Florida and then back at home with a win over a respectable Ole Miss team.

So far at LSU, Johnson has completed 58.7% of his passes for 1,069 yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception. Johnson has shown his mobility and ability to evade pressure (and he showed us last year he’s also got some impressive spin moves). Johnson totaled 199 rushing yards with two touchdowns over just five games in which he recorded stats.

Johnson finished the spring game out 11-of-17 passing for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Myles Brennan

Headed into his fifth season with the Tigers, we still don’t have a clear idea of who Brennan is.

Brennan was underwhelming in the first game of the 2020 season after he had sat behind No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow for two years, looking rattled at times and showing a tendency to get stuck on one read. He improved in both areas as time went on, also showing how solid he was on the deep ball.

By the time he started to get his feet under him and really settle in, he suffered a severe abdomen injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Brennan looked like he had the makings of a quarterback who could start in the spring game 12-of-20 passing for 116 yards with one touchdown.

Garrett Nussmeier

There’s a lot to like about the true freshman, who hasn’t been talked about as much as the other two, but there’s a chance he could prove to have a higher ceiling than them both by the time all three quarterbacks’ college careers are in the books.

One thing that stands out about Nussmeier is his mentality and the way he processes. Nussmeier told me last year before he officially hit the campus as an LSU signal-caller that he thought he brought a “Joe Burrow-like mentality” to the table.

I asked Ed Orgeron about this earlier this year.

“I don’t want to put that on him yet because Joe (Burrow) was very special,” he said. “I do see some similarities that Garrett (Nussmeier) has as far as leadership, as far as competitiveness, ability to make plays. I think he’s only going to get better here. I think he’s going to be a great quarterback here. I’m very pleased with him.”

Nussmeier made some difficult throws during the spring game, showing flashes of potential but also still clearly enduring some freshman growing pains.

He finished the game 15-for-25 passing for 133 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.