Evaluating the Frank Clark trade 4 years later as Chiefs meet Seahawks, his former team

Two days before Christmas in 2018, Frank Clark recorded four tackles and three quarterback hits on 48 defensive snaps. He walked off the field a winner that night, his Seattle Seahawks defeating the Chiefs 38-31.

Four months later, Clark was introduced as the newest member of the Chiefs, acquired via a trade in which Seattle also sent KC a third-round pick — which the Chiefs used to draft defensive tackle Khalen Sanders. In return, the Chiefs surrendered first- and third-round picks in 2019 and a second-round pick for 2020.

The occasion of the teams’ first meeting since that game in Seattle — and the trade — seems like a good time to evaluate this blockbuster deal from a Chiefs perspective.

It was one of the biggest moves of the Brett Veach era. The contract Clark signed with the Chiefs, a five-year, $104 million deal with $62 million guaranteed, was a lot to live up to.

In terms of statistics, Clark’s tenure in Kansas CIty has been a mixed bag. In four seasons, he has totaled 23.5 sacks compared to 35 in four years with the Seahawks.

Clark and the Chiefs restructured the final two years of his hefty contract this past offseason, reducing his base salary by about $10 million and adding incentives.

On the plus-side, Clark has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons after never doing so in Seattle. He seems to elevate his game once the Chiefs reach the postseason: five of his eight playoff sacks for the Chiefs came during their Super Bowl run after the 2019 season.

As for Saunders, selected in the 2019 draft, he’s logged career bests in defensive and special teams snaps this year. Health and inconsistency limited him each of the previous two seasons, but he’s firmly part of the rotation now.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, used the draft picks they acquired from the Chiefs to trade for more picks. Two of the players those picks produced remain starters for Seattle today: linebacker Cody Barton and guard Damien Lewis. Seattle also gained some cap space.

This season Clark has a sack in each of his last two games. At Houston last Sunday, his forced fumble in overtime led to the Chiefs’ victory.

He may not have lived up to the initial financial terms of the contract in Kansas City, but Clark has been steady come playoff time. He’s started all nine postseason games in his Chiefs career (when you hear fans reference “Playoffs Frank Clark,” it’s a compliment).

In the end, the trade worked out for the Chiefs.

Back to Saturday’s game, here are four players — besides obvious guys like quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith — who could make a difference in this weekend’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium:

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton

He’s now third in the NFL for tackles and is a top Pro Bowl vote-getter among fans at his position. But this week, Bolton was still buzzing about Clark’s strip last weekend of Houston QB Davis Mills and Willie Gay Jr.’s fumble recovery: “Frank did a hell of a job when he got knocked down at the beginning of the play. He got up and just kept fighting, ended up knocking the ball out. Willie was actually right beside the tackle and actually got a hand on the ball. That was just guys playing fast, having fun. It was great to finally get a win that way.” And that’s how Bolton plays, too.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman

Hardman was getting hot just as he went on injured reserve with an abdominal issue after Week 9’s game. He’d logged 17 receptions in his previous four games and a touchdown in the most recent three. Chiefs coach Andy Reid suggested Hardman could play this weekend; if he does, look for him to get involved immediately.

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen

The fifth-round draft choice from Texas-San Antonio could make things interesting in the defensive rookie of the year voting as he competes with New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner. Maybe they’ll settle it next week when the Seahawks meet the Jets. Woolen and Gardner are the fans’ top Pro Bowl vote-getters for their position. Woolen is tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions and returned one for a touchdown in a victory over the Detroit Lions. Woolen has also blocked a field-goal attempt.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers

We’ll use Myers as an entry into the Seahawks’ outstanding special teams units. According to FootballOutsiders.com, the Seahawks have the NFL’s best. Their coverage and kicking have been especially strong. Myers has made 26 of 27 field-goal attempts, including his last 21 and all six beyond 50 yards. He’s 37 of 38 on extra points. This after making just 75% of his field-goal tries last season. There’s a Harrison Butker lesson in there for the Chiefs.