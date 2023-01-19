Evaluating the Dolphins’ 2022 draft class after their rookie seasons

The 2022 Miami Dolphins didn’t reach the heights that they would’ve liked, but they still found their way into a playoff game for the first time in six years and lost by just three points to a team that was one of the best in the league.

While Mike McDaniel’s team got a great deal from the veterans, some of the first-year players made an impact on the field as well.

Today, we’ll take a look at the seasons of four rookies that the Dolphins used draft picks on, as well as some that they didn’t.

LB Channing Tindall

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

With Miami using a third-round pick on Tindall, it was expected that he would likely be a role player as a rookie. However, the former Georgia Bulldog played just nine defensive snaps the whole season, the last, of which, came against the Chicago Bears back in Week 9.

There were a number of veteran linebackers who were re-signed last offseason on one-year deals that could be on the way out in the coming months. There’s a chance that Tindall takes over one of their roles, but for now, he’s looking like a special teamer.

WR Erik Ezukanma

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

After an intriguing training camp and preseason, Ezukanma was a healthy scratch for the majority of the season. He was only activated for the season final, where he brought in one screen pass for three yards.

Wide receivers coach Wes Welker essentially chalked it up to the Red Raider learning the system, a new position within an offense and having more experienced players above him on the depth chart.

Ezukanma will need to overcome the steep learning curve if he wants to make an impact in Year 2.

QB Skylar Thompson

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The seventh-round rookie put on a show in the preseason, forcing Miami to keep him on the active roster, instead of trying to sneak him through to the practice squad and submitting him to waivers.

While he wasn’t expected to play this season, Thompson ended up starting three regular-season contests and one postseason contest, winning just one. Obviously, he looked like a seventh-round rookie making the jump to the NFL, but he did some positive things that should earn him at least a practice squad spot somewhere in 2023.

LB Cameron Goode

(Peter Joneleit via AP)

As a seventh-round selection, it wasn’t all too surprising to see Goode get cut at the end of the preseason. However, he was signed back to the practice squad and spent the entire season there.

Like Tindall, there’s a chance for him to make an impact in 2023 if Miami opts to move on from some of their veterans.

Undrafted rookies

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Cornerback Kader Kohou may have been one of the most impressive stories in the NFL this season. Jumping from Texas A&M Commerce to the NFL is no easy feat, yet he was asked to play starting snaps across from Xavien Howard due to injuries to those ahead of him on the depth chart. He performed admirably, showing a willingness to tackle and some unteachable instincts.

Safety Verone McKinley III was also asked to step up when Brandon Jones went down with a torn ACL. While his name wasn’t mentioned as frequently, he definitely looked like a guy who could provide some depth at the position in the future.

Other undrafted rookies, such as wide receiver Braylon Sanders, tight end Tanner Conner and defensive lineman Ben Stille played sparingly but not enough to draw any sort of conclusions.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire