Evaluating concern for 49ers second-string players
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the Niners' lack of depth at o-line and corners, as well as why Kyle Shanahan has to "play it cool" with rookie kicker Jake Moody, who missed two field goals.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the Niners' lack of depth at o-line and corners, as well as why Kyle Shanahan has to "play it cool" with rookie kicker Jake Moody, who missed two field goals.
Jennifer Eakins reveals 17 things fantasy managers should know about coming out of the first full week of preseason action.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde kick off today's discussing FSU's displeasure with the ACC, more potential changes to the CFP & the new documentary about Johnny Manziel.
We've built a suite of custom features you can add to your league for a small price for the upcoming football season.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Dolphins vs. Texans game.
Gage sustained the non-contact injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Jets.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Bitonio isn't happy at how his quarterback is being treated during joint practices.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
Who should be the second running back drafted after Christian McCaffrey? Our analysts debate.
Get ready for another great season of football analysis, guest appearances and laughs with Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon.
The seemingly joyous story of Michael Oher and the Tuohy family inspired legions of fans. Now who knows what the true story was or is.
The Pro Bowler will have surgery Wednesday, according to NFL Network.
Celtics training camp is a month and a half away.
The NHL has its guy. Now, with highly touted rookie Connor Bedard in the fold, it must capitalize.
Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.
The stars for the Giants are at running back and tight end. The tools for an effective offense, meanwhile, may lie in the wide receiver room.
Here’s one player to back in the top-20 market who could also win the tournament outright.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein recap the whirlwind of news around the NFL, including the New York Jets signing Dalvin Cook, Jonathan Taylor returning to camp, the Dallas Cowboys paying Zack Martin and the New England Patriots signing Ezekiel Elliott. Later, the duo give their biggest takeaways from the latest training camps they've visited, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.
After revealing her All-Breakouts team of 2023, fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk breaks down the bust case for some key stars.
Viktor Hovland took the third spot on the European team on Tuesday, joining Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.