Evaluating a collapse against Kansas State | Texas Tech football report card

Freshman quarterback Avery Johnson rushed for five touchdowns, leading Kansas State over Texas Tech football 38-21 Saturday night in Big 12 action at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Johnson, a blue-chip recruit who had played little this season, took over for starter Will Howard early in the game and dazzled. His touchdowns covered 2, 5, 30, 11 and 3 yards. He finished with 91 yards on 12 carries and completed 8 of 9 passes for 77 yards.

Texas Tech starting quarterback Behren Morton did not play in the second half because of an undisclosed injury. True freshman Jake Strong, in his college debut, completed 16 of 28 for 173 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted three times.

Tahj Brooks carried 17 times for 98 yards for Texas Tech (3-4, 2-2), ending his streak of four consecutive 100-yard games.

Kansas State moved to 4-2 for the season and 2-1 in the Big 12.

Here's the Red Raiders' report card.

Offense: D

Jake Strong played fearlessly, which led to big plays for both teams. Now how long will the true freshman be the Red Raiders' quarterback?

Defense: F

Rush defense made K-State's Avery Johnson look like a throwback to the era of great option quarterbacks. Overall defense late in games has been an issue in all four losses.

Special teams: C

Texas Tech gave a solid performance against the always-capable K-State return game. The Red Raiders' own return game left a lot to be desired.

Coaching: F

The game's outcome turned on the play of two freshman quarterbacks getting their first extended action. Kansas State's met the moment, and Texas Tech's didn't.

Overall: F

Texas Tech had a good chance to springboard into the second half coming off convincing conquests of Houston and Baylor. Now the Red Raiders are reeling.

