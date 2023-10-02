Evaluating Bills' 48-20 win over Dolphins in Week 4 'The Insiders'
NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha evaluating the Buffalo Bills' 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.
Buffalo's offense put on the clinic in Week 4 while its defense limited Miami to six second-half points.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
