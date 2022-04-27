Evaluating Bears roster by position before 2022 NFL draft

With the NFL draft just a couple days away, we’ll soon see how new Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles addresses several roster needs. Unfortunately, he only has six draft picks to work with (currently), including none in the first round.

The draft serves as the foundation of any NFL team, so it’s a good time to evaluate exactly where this roster stands before the new crop of Bears join their ranks. Especially as Poles looks to fill several roster holes at positions ranging from wide receiver to offensive line to cornerback.

Let’s take a look at where the Bears’ roster stands ahead of the NFL draft.

Quarterback

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other QB Justin Fields Trevor Siemian Nick Foles Ryan Willis

Positional Need: Low

The Bears are sitting in a good position at quarterback ahead of the NFL draft, which has everything to do with second-year QB Justin Fields. Fields has an entire offseason to prepare as the starter, but he’s also learning a new offense under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The expectation is Fields will take a big step forward in Year 2, although there are questions about his supporting cast.

Elsewhere, the Bears added Trevor Siemian this offseason to serve as Fields’ backup, where Poles made it clear that the team is looking to trade Nick Foles. The assumption is Foles won’t be on the roster when the regular season roles around, which leaves Ryan Willis in a prime practice squad role as QB3.

Running back

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Positional Need: Low

Chicago’s running back room is set in stone with David Montgomery leading the way. Montgomery is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where there are questions about his future beyond 2022. But there’s no question he’d the guy heading into this season. Last season, Montgomery rushed for 849 yards and seven touchdowns. He likely would’ve eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight season if not for a knee injury that sidelined him for four games.

Story continues

Former sixth-round pick Khalil Herbert is coming off an impressive rookie season, where he showed that he has the potential to be the No. 1 guy moving forward, should the Bears move on from Montgomery next season. Herbert flashed in place of an injured Montgomery from Weeks 5-8, where he rushed for 344 yards, never rushing for less than 72 yards during that span.

Chicago also claimed Darrynton Evans off waivers earlier this offseason, as well as signed fullback — yes, a fullback — Khari Blasingame. Get ready for some ground-and-pound football.

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Positional Need: High

There’s a lot of uncertainty at the wide receiver position behind Darnell Mooney, who right now projects as the Bears WR1 in 2022. Chicago added Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency, but it’s clear that Poles still has plenty of work to do to surround Fields with weapons.

Mooney, entering his third year, is coming off his first 1,000-yard season, where he showed his potential as Fields’ top target. Things are looking up for Mooney entering Year 3, where he’ll look to build on his chemistry with Fields and continue to grow as a downfield threat.

The Bears made three free-agent additions at receiver this offseason, including Pringle, St. Brown and David Moore. While Pringle has an opportunity to breakout in Chicago (after being buried on Kansas City’s depth chart), St. Brown and Moore figure to serve as depth on the roster.

Tight end

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Positional Need: Low

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other TE Cole Kmet Ryan Griffin James O’Shaughnessy Jesper Horsted

Contrary to what some may believe, the Bears only have four tight ends on the roster. But all eyes will be on third-year pro Cole Kmet, who will be a focal point in Getsy’s offense. Kmet took a step forward in his second year, where he saw a significant uptick in production, more than doubling his production from his rookie season. The hope is Kmet will finally have a breakout season in Year 3.

The Bears added a couple of veterans in Ryan Griffin and James O’Shaughnessy to serve as depth options behind Kmet. They’ve both seen their share of success in the passing game and proven themselves as blockers. Chicago also re-signed Jesper Horsted, who made the most of the few opportunities he had on offense last season. In 2021, Horsted notched just six snaps on offense and caught two passes — both touchdowns. We’ll see if he gets more opportunities this season.

Offensive line

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Positional Need: High

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string LT Larry Borom Lachavious Simmons LG Cody Whitehair Willie Wright C Lucas Patrick RG Sam Mustipher Dakota Dozier RT Teven Jenkins Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

There are plenty of questions along the offensive line, including where current starters will line up, as well as addressing a need along the interior at right guard. Poles has spent this offseason retooling the offensive line, which has included letting James Daniels and Germain Ifedi walk while attempting to add Ryan Bates at right guard.

But it’s also included experimenting with different offensive line alignments. Right now, newcomer Lucas Patrick and Cody Whitehair appear locked in at center and left guard, respectively. But the Bears have experimented with Larry Borom at left tackle and Teven Jenkins at right tackle, effectively flipping the second-year pros during their voluntary minicamp. At this point, it appears that the Bears will add an offensive lineman in the draft to join Borom, Whitehair, Patrick and Jenkins.

Defensive line

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Positional Need: Moderate

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string DE Robert Quinn Al-Quadin Muhammad Charles Snowden DT Justin Jones Mario Edwards Jr. LaCale London DT Khyiris Tonga Angelo Blackson Auzoyah Alufohai DE Trevis Gipson Jeremiah Attaochu Sam Kamara

The Bears defensive line is starting to take shape, where the strength is clearly off the edge. Robert Quinn is coming off an impressive season, where he set a new franchise single-season record with 18.5 sacks. He’ll anchor the edge alongside third-year pro Trevis Gipson, who had a mini breakout at the end of his second season in place of an injured Khalil Mack. The Bears also added veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad this offseason, who also figures to serve a prominent role.

While the edge appears set, there are bigger questions along the interior. Chicago lost three starters from last season in Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols. As the Bears transition to a 4-3 defense, newcomer Justin Jones will anchor the three-technique spot while second-year pro Khyiris Tonga looks to be the starting nose tackle. Eberflus made it clear there will be a defensive line rotation, so it’s good Chicago has some nice depth pieces along the interior in Mario Edwards and Angelo Blackson.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Positional Need: High

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string LB Roquan Smith Caleb Johnson LB Nicholas Morrow Noah Dawkins LB Matthew Adams Joe Thomas

As the Bears transition to a 4-3 defense, there are some lingering questions at linebacker. Roquan Smith is coming off another impressive season, which earned him second-team All-Pro honors, and he’s someone who figures to benefit in Eberflus’ new scheme. Smith is in line for a well-deserved contract extension, which Poles said he’d like to get done ahead of the regular season.

The Bears signed Nicholas Morrow during free agency to serve as a starter alongside Smith. Morrow played strong-side linebacker during his time with the Raiders, which is where he could line up for Chicago. Morrow does have versatility with his ability to play every linebacker spot. But the question is who will be occupying the third spot. Chicago did host veteran Anthony Hitchens a few weeks ago, but it seems as if they could find that third starter in this year’s draft.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Positional Need: High

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string CB Jaylon Johnson Kindle Vildor Michael Joseph CB Thomas Graham Jr. Greg Stroman Jr. Lamar Jackson CB Tavon Young Duke Shelley BoPete Keyes

Cornerback was the defense’s biggest weakness last season, and there are still questions heading into the 2022 season. The lone constant is third-year pro Jaylon Johnson, who established himself as a CB1 last season. Johnson proved he could match up with some of the best in the NFL, including Davante Adams, and his future is bright. But there’s plenty of questions outside of Johnson.

The Bears need to find a starter opposite Johnson. That could be second-year player Thomas Graham Jr., who impressed in limited action last season, or it could be a rookie, as Chicago is expected to draft a cornerback. The Bears did address the slot cornerback position with the addition of Tavon Young in free agency.

Safety

USA Today Sports

Positional Need: Moderate

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string S Eddie Jackson DeAndre Houston-Carson S Dane Cruikshank

The Bears are going to have a different starting safety duo this season following the departure of Tashaun Gipson this offseason. But Eberflus did promise Eddie Jackson has a fresh slate heading into 2022, where the hope is Jackson can return to his playmaker form that earned him a massive contract extension a few years back.

But there’s the question about who will start alongside Jackson. Right now, that appears to be Dane Cruikshank, who signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Bears in free agency. Chicago also re-signed DeAndre Houston-Carson, a key special teamer, to serve as depth, where he showed last season that he can step in as a starter when needed.

Specialists

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Positional Need: Low

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string K Cairo Santos P Ryan Winslow LS Patrick Scales

The Bears special teams is going to look different this year following punter Pat O’Donnell’s departure in free agency. Chicago added Ryan Winslow this offseason, but it’s still unclear whether they plan on rolling with him as their punter in 2022. The Bears did re-sign long snapper Patrick Scales to rejoin kicker Cairo Santos, who returns for his third season as Chicago’s starting kicker.

[listicle id=505750]

[listicle id=505743]

1

1