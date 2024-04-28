Evaluating the athleticism of each Rams draft pick based on RAS

The Los Angeles Rams don’t often have early picks in the draft, so it can become difficult for them to target some of the best athletes in the class. This year, however, they were equipped with the 19th overall pick and then traded up from No. 52 to 39 to take Braden Fiske after already selecting Jared Verse – two terrific athletes from Florida State.

Athleticism isn’t everything in the NFL and if there’s one team that proves it, it’s the Rams with Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Jordan Fuller. However, it does help raise the floor of a prospect if he’s a good athlete who can win with speed or power.

Using Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Scores (RAS), we’re evaluating the overall athleticism of the Rams’ class with scores for each player based on their pre-draft testing. As a team, it ranks 23rd among all draft classes this year, but that’s partly because of their Day 3 picks.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire