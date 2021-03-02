Evaluating the arguments for and against trading Texans QB Deshaun Watson

There is a lot of noise right now amongst Houston fandom as the ugly situation between franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Texans has reached an ugly standstill. Last week, Watson met with new head coach David Culley for the first time and reiterated his previous stance that he was requesting a trade. With another data point leaked that Watson did not want to play with the team, only hours later Ian Rapoport was tweeting that Houston had “no intention” of trading their quarterback.

The situation has created a divide between Houston fans. Some are siding with the franchise quarterback and his requested trade, citing the utter incompetence of chairman and CEO Cal McNair as ample reason to leave. Others have fully taken the side of the team, questioning Watson’s motives in signing the contract and thanking both McNair and controversial executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby only five months ago.

Of course, it isn’t just simple. There are a variety of substantiating factors and events that led Houston to this point. As such, this author thought it might be best to breakdown the arguments at hand. Any talking point will be designated “good faith” or “bad faith” arguments. Good faith arguments are legitimate speaking points that make for a great point on either side. Bad faith arguments are construed or ignoring certain realities to make a point.

Let’s get started.

Argument No. 1: Comparing Watson's situation to J.J. Watt

There has been plenty of noise since Watt received his release from the Houston Texans a few months ago. Notably, many have pointed out that Watt was ultimately granted his request by the organization and allowed to choose his own destination. This is seemingly a strong contrast to Watson being ‘held against his will’ as the team refuses to even hear trade offers on No. 4. Slow down, everyone. Watt is 31 years old and had played 10 seasons with the Texans. His monster $17.5 million cap hit was never going to be a welcome presence on what is a rebuilding team. Teams like the Texans, who are talent deprived and cap strained, have no need for an aging, expensive pass rusher. It certainly is interesting that they chose not to pursue receiving draft capital from another team for Watt’s services, but don’t stretch this. Watson is 25 years old with at least a decade left of playing the most important position in the sport. They are absolutely were the franchise’s two biggest stars the past few years for Houston. However, their age, position, and contract don’t make their desire to leave the Texans comparable. If you’re in the pro-Watson camp, find a better argument. Verdict: Bad Faith Argument

Argument No. 2: The Houston Texans are a multi-year rebuild

When discussing Watson's desire to leave Houston, it is inevitable that the team's woeful 2020 performance comes up. The Texans undeniably have one of the worst rosters in the league and people are quick to point out Watson has a limited career and wants no part of a lengthy rebuild. Former NFL left tackle Joe Thomas, who had his career "wasted" on the Cleveland Browns tweeted this sentiment. https://twitter.com/joethomas73/status/1365287577155158017?s=20 Once again, it's time to pause. The NFL is the number one professional sports league in the United States for a myriad of reasons, amongst them is that there is annual turnover at the top of the league. We see teams go from division winners to downright horrible and Super Bowl contenders fail to qualify quite frequently. The right coach and correct talent evaluation make for quick turn arounds while arrogance or complacency can doom your team. Only one season ago, people were calling the Miami Dolphins one of the worst teams in NFL history. Some suggested they should be punished for their blatant tanking and roster management. Only one draft later, the Dolphins are coming off a 10-6 year and considered strong suitors for Watson's services. Brian Flores made a world of difference. As such, it isn't fair to throw the baby out with the bathwater when evaluating the Houston Texans. The salary cap situation will improve quickly and Houston has all of their picks in 2022. Don't overreact to one year because no team in the NFL is ever more than one season away from being competitive and, especially with the services of Watson, Houston could be back in contention sooner rather than later. Verdict: Bad Faith Argument

Argument No. 3: The Texans organization is incompetent

texans-thoughts-jack-easterby-2019

As stated earlier, the right hire for a football team can make all the difference in terms of competitive outlook. Unfortunately, for Houston fans, the team has provided very little reason to believe they are making those hires. McNair has doubled down on the presence of Easterby after an off-season where the franchise's two greatest players, Andre Johnson and JJ Watt, seemingly spoke out against him and his culture both directly and indirectly. Easterby then played a huge part in the hiring of new general manager Nick Caserio. Caserio is well respected around league circles but the purulent, lingering presence of Easterby in the front office creates massive room for pause. The trio of McNair/Easterby/Caserio decided to hire Culley as the new head coach. Culley is a first time coach and received no other interviews this cycle. At the age of 65 he is more than deserving of a lead opportunity, however one wonders what took this long. Many call it the worst hire of the offseason, while others say he's a stopgap until former quarterback Josh McCown can take over. Regardless, reviews on Culley (as a coach) are less than glowing and Caserio reeks of Easterby intervention. There is not a ton of reason to believe this is the front office that can put the proper ensemble around Watson to win a Super Bowl. Verdict: Good Faith Argument

Argument No. 4: Watson has the right to request a trade

4-facts-trading-texans-deshaun-watson-impossible

Many have pointed out that the Texans have no obligation to trade Watson. The two parties signed a contract that guarantees sin service for the next five years and Houston is within their right to do that. However, it must be noted that it is fully within Deshaun's right, through the collective bargaining agreement, to both make a trade request and holdout if it isn't granted. If Watson has lost faith in the leadership and is willing to take a huge financial sacrifice, No. 4 can sit for the foreseeable future to try to force the franchise's hand. Watson is a grown man who recognizes his own value to both the NFL & the Texans franchise and wants autonomy in his career. This move comes with consequences, as seen by various pundits and fans turning on him, but those are his to accept if he wants. It is in the interest of neither Watson or the Texans to force a retirement at age 25. More likely than not, if he stays the course, Caserio will be forced to find a trade partner that Watson approves of. Don't hate the player, hate the game. Verdict: Good Faith Argument

Argument No. 5: The Texans would be better off trading Watson

Stop it. Just stop it. If there is anyway the Texans can salvage their relationship with Watson, they should do it. Houston is unlikely to draft anyone that becomes the caliber of player of Watson and how it reflects on the franchise will have ramifications for years to come. Just because Houston has multiple holes to fill doesn't mean they should go about doing that by creating a vacuum at the most important position. Don't fool yourself or try convincing Texans' fans otherwise. Verdict: Bad Faith Argument

