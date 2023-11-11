Evaluating another great day by Tahj Brooks | Texas Tech football report card

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Gino Garcia hit a 30-yard field goal with three seconds left and the Texas Tech football team squeezed past No. 19 Kansas 16-13 Saturday, moving within one victory of qualifying for a bowl with two games left.

Tahj Brooks topped 100 yards rushing for the seventh time in eight games, and Garcia made three field goals for the Red Raiders. A 33-yard pass from Behren Morton to Jerand Bradley moved the ball to the Kansas 12-yard line, setting up the game-winning kick.

Kansas (7-3, 4-3) rallied from a 13-0 Tech deficit in the fourth quarter on a 60-yard touchdown by Devin Neal and a 24- and 22-yard field goals from Seth Keller, the latter with 26 seconds left in regulation. Before the three drives that produced those scores, Kansas had 8 yards on three second-half possessions.

The Red Raiders' defense rose up early, cornerback Bralyn Lux twice making tackles for loss on fourth-down plays in the first half. The first came when he corralled quarterback Jason Bean on fourth-and-2 from the Tech 31-yard line and the other when he led a wave of tacklers against Daniel Hishaw on fourth-and-1 from the Tech 1-yard line.

Tech (5-5, 4-3 in the Big 12) has games remaining next Saturday at home against Central Florida and on Nov. 24 at Texas.

Here is the Red Raiders' report card.

Offense: B

Texas Tech continues to ride Tahj Brooks for all he's worth, and he alone was nearly good for a victory. Behren Morton led game-winning drive with big passes to Jerand Bradley and Myles Price.

Defense: B

The unit made its share of big plays, the most notable ones by Bralyn Lux, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Jaylon Hutchings, but wilted in the fourth quarter. Their job was made easier by speedy quarterback Jason Bean having to leave the game injured in the first half.

Special Teams: B

Gino Garcia made three field goals, including the game winner. Austin McNamara punted five times for a 46.4-yard average, putting two inside the 20.

Coaching: A

Tim DeRuyter's defense held Kansas to a 27-game low point total. Zach Kittley's offense mounted a game-winning drive after losing all the momentum.

Overall: A

This was virtually a must-win if the Red Raiders were going to become bowl eligible. They won as an underdog on the road against a team that's been playing with a lot of confidence.

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton (2) hands off to running back Tahj Brooks (28) during the Big 12 football game against Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Evaluating another great day by Brooks | Texas Tech football report card