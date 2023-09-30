How to evaluate the defense's up-and-down day? Our grades from Missouri football's win over Vanderbilt

It wasn't the prettiest win, but it was a road win for Missouri football over an SEC opponent that showcased its offensive and defensive strengths.

Here are our postgame grades from Missouri's win over Vanderbilt.

The Missouri defense

Save for one drive in the first half, the Tigers' defense was steady. It bent a bit but never broke for the majority of the game.

That's why games are four quarters long, however. Missouri's defense didn't show out for all four periods of play.

Vanderbilt scored seven points in the first three quarters of the game, and that's thanks to the Tigers' defense making the right plays.

In the second half, when the Commodores drove into MU territory, Kris Abrams-Draine intercepted a Ken Seals pass for his third game in a row with an interception. While MU recorded one sack, it recorded four tackles for loss and nine pressures on Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals.

Still, there were plays where MU showed its struggle.

Joesph Charleston was flagged for pass interference on a drive that led to a Vanderbilt touchdown. Realus George bailed the 'Dores out with a roughing the passer flag that moved the ball out from inside Vanderbilt's 10-yard line. The defense allowed two long fourth-quarter touchdowns that kept Vanderbilt in the game.

Those mistakes didn't cripple the Tigers on Saturday. They could later.

It was good enough for a win. There are still spots to clean up.

Grade: C

The SEC's new record holder for passes without an interception was as sharp as they came on Saturday afternoon.

Cook passed former Kentucky QB Andre Woodson, who held the record for most pass attempts without an interception with 325. MU's quarterback finished the day 33 of 41 for 395 yards and three touchdowns. That's another career-high passing day for Cook.

In a true road environment for the first time this season, Cook went over 300 passing yards for the third game in a row against FBS teams. The last Missouri quarterback to do that? Chase Daniel.

He's evolving from a game-managing quarterback to a home-town hero quarterback right before our eyes, as he's certainly playing at an All-SEC level.

Grade: A

Theo Wease

We know Luther Burden is great. Marquis Johnson just catches touchdowns, too.

But Theo Wease turned in a stellar day that showed how thoroughly complete the Tigers' wide receiver group is. He and Burden went over the century mark, as Wease finished with 118 receiving yards on 10 receptions to go with a touchdown.

This was a season where MU could flex its depth. Burden is a star, and this is common knowledge. Wease brings experience to the room that can help free up Burden as much as possible.

It helps when that veteran goes over 100 yards.

Grade: A

Austin Firestone

Darius Robinson didn't make the trip to Nashville. That meant the defense needed to find the next man up.

In the most important moment of the game, the next man up was Austin Firestone, and he delivered on a fourth-down play.

Firestone sacked Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals at the Vanderbilt 19-yard line on fourth down to force a turnover on downs. That led to a touchdown toss to Burden just two plays later that basically sealed the win for Missouri.

Seeing Firestone step up was immense for a team that could use a bolster to its pass rush. Firestone's sack was the first of the day for Missouri. It was arguably the play of the day.

Grade: B

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Our grades from Missouri football's win over Vanderbilt