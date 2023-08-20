Evacuations Expanded in British Columbia as Wildfires Intensify
Evacuation orders expanded in parts of British Columbia on Saturday, August 17, as destructive wildfires spread through the Canadian province.
On Friday night, Premier David Eby declared a state of emergency due to the wildfires, saying the situation had “evolved rapidly” and warning of difficult days ahead.
On Saturday, officials warned residents to avoid all non-essential travel in the region as containment efforts continued.
Footage captured by Blair Lloyd shows smoke filling a road in Celista as he drove through the town on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Blair Lloyd via Storyful