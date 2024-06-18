Eva Schatzer returns to Juventus and renews until 2027

Eva Schatzer has returned to Juventus following a one-year loan at Sampdoria, and has signed a contract extension until 30 June 2027.

Schatzer thus returns to the club where she took her first steps in football, becoming a pillar of the Under-19 team - despite her very young age - before her spell out on loan in her first full season in the senior ranks. Yet Eva in fact received her very first taste of professional football at Juventus, making three appearances in the Coppa Italia with the First Team and being one of the first players from the Juventus youth sector (along with Beccari and Pfattner) to sign her first professional contract.

Then came the loan in Liguria with Sampdoria this past season, an adventure that ended with Sampdoria's salvation earned well in advance and, on an individual level, exponential growth. Schatzer ended the campaign with 25 appearances between the league and Coppa Italia and two goals scored, her first among the professional ranks.

To give you an idea of her immense rise, here are various stats which outline the 19-year-old’s progress:

Schatzer (born in 2005) is the youngest player to have scored a goal on a direct free kick in the five major European leagues 2023/2024, against Inter on 9 December 2023.

She is the youngest player to have made more than 20 appearances in the 2023/2024 Serie A (23).

Of the players who have scored more than one goal in the 2023/2024 Serie A, only Manuela Sciabica (2006) is younger than Schatzer (2005), with two goals for both players.

Eva is the Italian midfielder with the most balls recovered in the 2023/2024 Serie A season (161) and among her peers in general, only Saki Kumagai (169) ranks higher.

Schatzer is one of the nine midfielders who have won at least 110 duels in the 2023/2024 Serie A (111).

She is the Sampdoria player who has created the most chances for her teammates in Serie A 2023/2024: 37, at least eight more than any other Sampdoria player.

Welcome home, Eva, and see you soon on the pitch!