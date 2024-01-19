Eva Longoria shares midriff-baring red carpet throwbacks that are SO Gaby Solis

We love peeping any celeb look, be it on the red carpet or an off-duty street style 'fit. And while nothing compares to a daring naked dress or statement gown that ticks off all of the season's biggest trends, our favourite kind of celeb style moments are when TV worlds and IRL collide.

Think Kerry Washington channelling Olivia Pope, the Scandal character she played for six years. Or, more recently, Margot Robbie on the Barbie press tour recreating actual outfits worn by the doll. Or, basically, anything Blake Lively wears because she *is* Serena van der Woodsen.

And Eva Longoria has just given us another iconic reference in her latest Instagram post. Sharing throwback red carpet pics, the actress can be seen wearing outfits that are very reminiscent of Gabrielle Solis's style, her Desperate Housewives character.

Let's take a trip down memory – or rather, Wisteria – lane, shall we?

The first photo in the carousel sees Eva at the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider premiere in 2001 wearing a tan leather jacket and matching patchwork trousers. She went completely braless and topless beneath the open jacket and accessorised with a beaded feather necklace.

Eva's second outfit consists of a cream knitted crop top and beige mini skirt, with the final look another midriff-baring outfit consisting of an orange ruched strapless bustier and low-rise jeans complete with a pink patent leather skinny belt. Soo '00s, but Gaby was known as Wisteria Lane's most stylish resident...

Eva wasn't afraid to poke fun at herself and her past outfits, captioning the post, "Why why was I hung up on showing my stomach on red carpets??! 🤦🏻♀️🤣 #tbt". Some of her celeb pals stepped in to answer her question with fellow '00s TV queen Sophia Bush (hi, Brooke Davis) commenting, "Because ABS 🔥🔥🔥" and Paris Hilton adding, "We all did 😉😂".

Nicole Scherzinger agreed writing, "With a stomach like that, who wouldn’t be!!!?!😍🔥❤️👏" while Jesse Metcalfe, who played Gaby's love interest John Rowland on the series, simply commented, "😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥".

Yep, we love a throwback!

Follow Alexandria on Instagram.

You Might Also Like