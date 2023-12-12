EV provider WeFlex secures £40m debt financing

A 10-week consultation has been launched to seek views on where EV chargers are needed (Alamy/PA)

Electric vehicle provider WeFlex has set its sights on becoming the UK’s biggest provider of EVs to the raid-sharing sector after securing £40 million worth of debt funding.

LCM partners has provided the funding, which WeFlex said it would use to make thousands of vehicles available for ride sharing drivers. The business, which offers financing for drivers, has a fleet of more than 2,000. It said that this extra funding would allow it to help Uber reach its goal of having a 55,000 car-strong fully electric fleet in London by the end of 2025.

Nicko Williamson, Founder and CEO of WeFlex said: “To hit zero carbon targets, Britain needs more electric vehicles and Ride-Hailing drivers, who cover millions of miles a year with their passengers. Drivers need to have access to a range of affordable EVs as well as flexible finance suited to their self-employed businesses.

“We’ll be able to provide much more on both fronts, thanks to the new £40m debt facility we have agreed with LCM Partners. Their significant investment represents a strong commitment to WeFlex and belief in our mission to get thousands more brilliant EVs onto the roads.”