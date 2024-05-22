Eustis wins with one hit in FHSAA softball state semifinal; Montverde in 3A final

Eustis was held without a hit until its final at-bat Wednesday afternoon in a FHSAA Class 4A softball state semifinal in Clermont.

Katie Short hit a hard two-out single off the shortstop’s glove to score Kaylen Bublitz from second base and give the Panthers (25-2) a 2-1 walk-off win vs. LaBelle (24-7) at the Legends Way Ballfields.

Eustis, the No. 1 seed, advances to face the winner between No. 2 Baker County (20-5) and No. 3 Plantation American Heritage (18-10) in the championship game Thursday at 7 p.m.

Montverde Academy (27-4) was set to play Calvary Christian (23-5) of Clearwater in Wednesday night’s 3A state final.

Senior Seminole State College commit Skyler Cloud struck out six batters while allowing three hits and one additional baserunner on a hit-by-pitch in the Eustis victory.

Eustis, which put runners on base by way of a fielder’s choice, two walks and three hit-by-pitches, took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Dalilah Turner stole two bases and then scored on a throwing error.

LaBelle tied the game in the top of the seventh on a two-out double to left field by Brooke Black. The equalizer came moments after Emorie Anderson took second base on a passed ball.

LaBelle stranded a pair of runners in the fourth and got nothing else going offensively until the final inning.

Eustis is playing for its second state championship since 2021. The Panthers also finished state runners-up in 2017.

