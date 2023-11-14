Eurostar’s network is shrinking, but here’s why they haven’t given up on Lille

Lille is one of most underrated stops on the Eurostar - Getty

Perhaps it is the fact that there are no buffers to make the point, but Lille Europe does not feel like one of those epic rail terminuses which embellish the great capitals of Europe. It does not feel like a Waterloo or a St Pancras; less still a Gare du Nord, or a Gare de Lyon.

Of course, it isn’t such a landmark. It isn’t even close. When the Eurostar glides to a halt in this long, narrow strip of a station, it does so as a temporary measure rather than a conclusive arrival. Within two minutes, it will vanish again, on through the tunnel at the end of the platform – and off towards (in the case of the train I step down from) Brussels.

Fail to look up from your phone in time, and you might realise, too late, that you have missed your stop. If, indeed, you are stopping at all. For Lille has long been one of the least loved places on the Eurostar network; an underdog through which you pass in those blue and orange carriages, but don’t necessarily pause to inspect for more than a moment.

Porte de Paris is one of Lille's great landmarks - Getty

And yet, as of June 5 – when the final direct train from London to Disneyland Paris at Marne-la-Vallée departed – Lille is one of Eurostar’s last men standing. It has survived where more glamorous destinations have fallen – the likes of Lyon, Marseille and Avignon, once heralds of a new dawn of rail travel from the UK, excised from the (direct) timetable by the lost ticket sales of the pandemic, and by the tightened borders of Brexit.

The latter is a significant factor behind the disappearance of that trio of southerly French hotspots (as well as Ashford and Ebbsfleet, which allowed passengers from Kent to board France-bound trains without going into London). Each lacks the facilities for the detailed passport checks necessitated by Britain’s leaving the EU.

And it is partly responsible for the upcoming suspension of direct trains to Amsterdam; renovation of the Dutch capital’s central station, which will reduce the space available for immigration procedures, will mean Eurostar passengers have to change in Brussels between June 2024 and May 2025.

True, the recent merger with Franco-Belgian operator Thalys – which was absorbed into the Eurostar brand in October – makes for a wider European network, and services into Germany (and beyond). But, if you wanted to take a direct train out of Britain this weekend, the only destinations left are Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Lille.

Lille knows how to throw a Christmas market - Getty

Like the unassuming friend in the corner at a party, Lille has been there all along; part of the Eurostar system since trains first began speeding under the Channel in 1994. But it has never gained the appreciation it deserves. Why, you may have asked yourself, would you bother with the capital of the Hauts-de-France region when, for another hour of travel, you could be catching a cab to Montmartre or Saint-Germain in the French capital proper? Drowned by the styles and sounds of Paris, little Lille has long been overlooked.

Not that Lille would relish the suggestion that it is “little”. Or that it is “overlooked” – at least, by a France for which it is the most northerly major city, the cherry on the gateau just below Belgium. Although its core population of 236,000 makes it just the 10th biggest French city (slightly smaller than both Strasbourg and Bordeaux), the sprawl of its wider conurbation – which equates to 1.5 million inhabitants – makes it the focal point of the country’s fourth biggest metropolitan area (behind only Paris, Lyon and Marseille).

So is it big, or is it small? Somehow it is both. It is small in the slender streets and the cumbersome cobbles of its centre. It is even smaller in its ancient history – in that it has none. Unlike many other key dots on the European map, it has no Roman cornerstone – and indeed, beyond a hoary tale about being founded by a giant-slayer called Lyderic in 640, has no relationship with the first millennium AD whatsoever. Mythology aside, it did not enter existence until 1050 (or thereabouts), at the behest of the Count of Flanders.

The Opéra de Lille - Getty

And yet, in the subsequent millennium, it became a big deal; a thriving centre of trade and (later) industry, worth fighting for. And fight they did. Over the course of six centuries, it bounced between Flanders, Burgundy, Spain (as part of the “Spanish Netherlands”) and France – although it was as late as 1667 in the latter case, as Louis XIV sought to expand his kingdom. Small? It was large enough a prize for the Sun King to lay siege to it in the August of that year – Lille falling to his forces after 19 brutal days.

Louis is still in town. He peers down proprietorially, in his celestial guise as “Le Roi Soleil”, from the facade of the Theatre du Nord, on the Grand Place. Perhaps he is keeping an eye on one of the French throne’s old rivals – Duke Philip of Burgundy, whose ghost lingers in the last tower of the Palais Rihour, his des-res, constructed on the adjacent Place Rihour between 1453 and 1473. Together, these two squares add up to one of France’s great urban spaces; a cornucopia of shops, bars and restaurants that swirls with people and movement at all hours.

It swirls at La Paix, a brasserie of classic Gallic character on Place Rihour, where Art Deco depictions of barely clad goddesses cavort on tiled walls, and other conversations overlap with your own as you eat your moules-frites, all but banging elbows with your fellow diners at the close-crammed tables.

It swirls, too, on the Grand Place, the lights of the surrounding stores dancing after dark, reflected on the surfaces of the rain-dampened flagstones. Come November 22, the city’s Christmas Market will insert itself into this scene – and the swirl will grow even brighter and busier.

Mussels are a popular delicacy in Lille - Alamy Stock Photo

It swirls most romantically on the east side of the Grand Place, where La Vieille Bourse sings of – some of – the city’s history. Established as a nest of merchants and commerce in 1653, during the Spanish era, it has a glorious ornateness – statues of fantastical figures (Hercules, Midas, Bacchus) adorning its outer shell, a splendid courtyard within.

Wandering in, I find myself in another Lille; one, not of warring kings or fruits de mer, but of a curious, unabashed zeal for a bargain. La Vieille Bourse is still a nest of merchants and commerce – but now, its traders stand behind stalls of second-hand stuff.

Everything you never wanted – and the occasional thing you did – is on sale here, some of it half-concealed under waterproof sheeting wary of the local climate, some of it piled under tables, most of it already used by someone else at some other time. There are bound volumes of French literature, Dumas and Molière rubbing vellum shoulders with Blaise Pascal. There are clockwork toys which may, or may not, work.

There are boxes of battered vinyl records. There are vintage movie posters. There are 40-year-old copies of sports bible France Football, sheathed in plastic, their mid-Eighties covers celebrating the flair and sizeable hair of Michel Platini and Dominique Rocheteau. There are musty draws full of postcards of a similar vintage, capturing Rocamadour, the Vendée, the Somme, in summers past. And there are people everywhere – perusing, prodding, poking.

Lille is obsessed with such ephemera. This magpie tendency plays out most notably on the first weekend of September, when the festival of La Braderie draws up to three million visitors into the city. They flock to stalls laid out around the centre, but mainly on the broad expanse of the Esplanade du Champs de Mars, on the north-west side of it.

Here, over three early autumn days, is Europe’s biggest flea market; a labyrinth where you might buy a worn leather jacket, a random fragment of a motorbike engine, a set of crockery many decades past its stylistic prime, a badge worn by an official at the Nagano Winter Olympics in 1998.

All of this goes on within sight of La Citadelle, the star-shaped fortress constructed by Louis XIV’s formidable military engineer, Sebastien Vauban, in 1670. In another fine case of recycling, this stronghold is still used by the French military.

Yes, this urge to revive and repurpose has its limits. The jewellery stores and fashion boutiques on Rue Lepelletier would easily be at home in the Parisian Marais; as might the chic restaurants on Place aux Oignons (Au Gré du Vin, Au Petit Café Vieux Estaminet).

But you can sense a steely resolve to make do at the museum dedicated to the city’s most famous son. Tucked away a mile north of the centre, on the otherwise unremarkable Rue Princesse, the Maison Natale Charles de Gaulle preserves the birthplace of France’s most venerated wartime leader (who took his first breath in one of its upstairs rooms in 1890).

In effect, however, the property is a shrine to de Gaulle’s maternal grandmother Joséphine Maillot, whose home this was, and who ran it as a tight ship. There are plates and dishes not entirely dissimilar to those on sale at La Braderie. There are cold, stone-floored pantries. There are sparsely furnished bed chambers befitting a house that has been frozen in time at the end of the Victorian era. And while there are flashes of luxury – the grand piano in the lounge, the glassy conservatory gazing onto a small garden – I do not gain the impression that grandmère was a woman of extravagant tastes.

Joséphine would perhaps have approved of what happened to Notre Dame de la Treille, Lille’s cathedral – which manages to be both its most striking and its strangest building. No sumptuous medieval statement, it commenced its ascent from the ground in 1854 – only to stumble into significant funding problems, World Wars, and general turbulence. So much so that work on the structure ceased in 1975, and was not completed until 1999.

It wears its mismatched eras politely, but oddly. Its facade is a blank slate of marble slats, almost featureless; an act of pragmatism installed in time for the millennium (the project having run out of money so disastrously that it used a basic wooden front in the Eighties).

Another case of make do and mend? Sort of. Cross the threshold and you enter a church of Gothic Revival majesty, columns soaring to vaulted ceiling, side-chapels encircling the high altar, light pouring in, proud and golden, through the lone Rose Window high up in that compromise facade. It might be a metaphor for the city: at first glance, overlooked and underappreciated, but a blaze of colour and enchantment if you give it your attention.

Getting there

Returns on Eurostar from London St Pancras to Lille start at £103 (0343 218 6186).

Staying there

Double rooms at the four-star Hotel L’Arbre Voyageur (45 Boulevard Carnot; 0033 3 2020 6262) cost from £115 per night.

Further information

en.lilletourism.com; hautsdefrancetourism.com; france.fr

