Euros 'won't be easy watch' for ambitious Bradley

Conor Bradley scored twice in Northern Ireland's 2-0 win over Andorra on Tuesday [PressEye]

While Conor Bradley is relaxing on the beach during his post-season holiday, there is a part of him that will be watching Euro 2024 thinking what could have been.

While 10 of Liverpool's squad head to the finals, Bradley will be getting a well-earned rest after a stunning breakthrough season at Anfield.

Not that he is thinking like that.

Speaking after scoring both goals in Northern Ireland's 2-0 win over Andorra, Bradley admitted he will be slightly envious of his Liverpool team-mates featuring in Germany.

"It's not going to be an easy watch for me, to be honest," was the assessment from the 20-year-old.

"It's not just me, I think the whole group is gutted we're not going to a major tournament.

"But I'll be cheering the [Liverpool] lads on and hopefully some of them can win it."

'One day it will happen'

While the Euro 2024 campaign, of which Bradley missed a significant chunk through injury, ended in disappointment, he is optimistic that Northern Ireland will be challenging for qualification for future competitions.

Despite having a young squad, Northern Ireland have started 2024 in a positive manner and in addition to accounting for Andorra, they have defeated Scotland and drawn with Romania - who both will be at Euro 2024.

"It's something we want to do, we want to get to a major competition," Bradley added.

"I'm sure with Michael [O'Neill, Northern Ireland manager] in charge and the way we are developing, I think it will happen.

"We just have to keep working hard together, keep trusting each other and hopefully one day it will come."

Northern Ireland fans have long known about Bradley's promise, but it was when he filled in for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold and helped Jurgen Klopp's side win the Carabao Cup at Wembley that he exploded on the big stage.

He says he will "take time to reflect" on his superb season when he spends time with his family but he's "really happy" with how it played out.

When he returns he will be aiming to impress new Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who will replace the outgoing Klopp.

"I'll go home for a couple of days, see the family and then I'll probably go away on holiday. Turn the phone off, relax and sit beside a beach and completely switch off.

"I've got to be ready to go back and stake my claim to try and get in the team."